SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in game number seven of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH began their campaign in the tournament with a 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring game. As for LSG, they suffered a one-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam.

Ad

SRH continued with their ultra-aggressive batting approach from last year and ended up posting 286-6 against RR - the second-highest IPL total. Ishan Kishan made a stunning debut for the franchise, clobbering 106* off 47 balls. Travis Head also chipped in with 67 off 31. With the ball, pacer Harshal Patel stood out with figures of 2-34 in a high-scoring game.

LSG did well with the bat against DC, putting up 209-8. Nicholas Pooran (75 off 30) and Mitchell Marsh (72 off 36) took the attack to Delhi's bowlers. The total could have been even bigger, but for an impressive fightback from DC. Lucknow were in control of the game, having reduced Delhi Capitals to 7-3. Rishabh Pant and co., however, were stunned by Ashutosh Sharma's (66* off 31) heroics.

Ad

Trending

Today's SRH vs LSG toss result

LSG have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Rishabh Pant said:

“We are going to bowl first. We'll look to get them out early and chase down the target.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Avesh Khan is in the playing XI for Lucknow, so Shahbaz Ahmed misses out. SRH are going in with an unchanged team.

SRH vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami

SRH Impact Subs: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder

Ad

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

LSG Impact Subs: Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh

Today's SRH vs LSG pitch report

“It's a fresh pitch, it’s barren and does not have a blade of grass on it and sounds very firm. It’s a bit abrasive, there are little cracks. Once the ball gets older, it might just get a little slower. Batting first is the way to go. Dew is unlikely to be a factor. Expect a 200-plus total, but not that 300 tonight.” - Deep Dasgupta

Ad

Today's SRH vs LSG match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

SRH vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ulhas Gandhe, Abhijit Bhattacharya

Ad

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback