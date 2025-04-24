SRH vs MI, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians (MI) jumped to the third position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table with a seven-wicket win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, April 23. The match was played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.
After opting to field first, MI pacers rattled SRH in the first innings. Heinrich Klaasen was the only bright spot for the hosts, who posted a 144-run target for Mumbai.
The run-chase was orchestrated by Rohit Sharma, who hit his second consecutive fifty for the first time since 2016. Suryakumar Yadav came up with a breezy cameo of 40* in 19 balls as MI chased down the target in 15.4 overs.
Now that the match is in history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from this IPL 2025 match.
List of all award winners in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match
Unsurprisingly, the Mumbai Indians (MI) players dominated the post-match presentation ceremony. Trent Boult, for his magnificent four-wicket haul, claimed the all-important Player of the Match award. Here are all the award winners from the SRH vs MI game:
Electric Striker of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (Strike rate of 210.53)
Fantasy King of the Match: Trent Boult (154 fantasy points)
Super Sixes of the Match: Rohit Sharma (3 sixes)
Most Fours in the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (9 fours)
Most dot balls in the Match: Deepak Chahar (17 dot balls)
Player of the Match: Trent Boult (4/26)
SRH vs MI Scorecard
Everyone was hoping for an absolute run-fest at the Uppal Stadium on Wednesday night. However, we got the contrary, with the MI pacers breaking the back of the SunRisers' batting unit.
They were reduced to 13/4 at one point before losing another wicket at 35. Then came a consolidating 99-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar, who was introduced as an Impact Sub.
Klaasen made 71, while Manohar batted till the last over and added 43 off 37. Deepak Chahar bowled his career's most economical spell of 2/12, while Trent Boult claimed 4/26.
The chase turned out to be a walk in the park for the visitors, especially with Rohit Sharma damaging the SRH bowling unit that didn't include Mohammed Shami. Jaydev Unadkat sent back Ryan Rickelton, but Will Jacks and Rohit added 64 runs for the second wicket.
Then came the killing blow in the form of Suryakumar Yadav, who wreaked havoc with his unbeaten 19-ball 40. Rohit got his fifty in just 35 balls before getting out to Eshan Malinga for 70.
SRH vs MI, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match
Courtesy of Rohit Sharma's brilliance, this SRH vs MI clash saw several milestones reached. Here are a few of them:
- Rohit Sharma became only the second Indian after Virat Kohli to complete 12,000 T20 runs
- Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian pacer to take 300 T20 wickets.
- Jasprit Bumrah has now become the joint-highest wicket-taker for MI with 170 scalps. Lasith Malinga also had 170 dismissals.
- For the first time in last nine years, Rohit Sharma hit back-to-back IPL fifties.
- Bumrah now has the lowest economy rate (6.91) among pacers with at least 300 T20 wickets.
