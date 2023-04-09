SRH vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in game number 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be the second game of the doubleheader.

SRH got off to yet another disappointing start in IPL 2023. They were hammered by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 72 runs in their opening match. After the bowlers conceded 200-plus runs, the batters were held to 131/8. In their second game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they managed only 121/8 batting first and suffered a five-wicket loss.

PBKS have had a contrasting start, winning their first two matches. They enjoyed some luck against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). When the rain came in, they were slightly ahead on DRS and sneaked home. Against Rajasthan, they played another close game, winning by five runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

SRH and PBKS have taken on each other 20 times in the IPL. Their first meeting took place in 2013, the year Hyderabad debuted in the T20 league. The Sunrisers won the match by five wickets. They met twice last season, with the teams winning one game each.

Overall, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings have faced each other 20 times in the IPL, with SRH winning 13 and PBKS seven. Here's a summary of their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 20

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 13

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 7

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

SRH vs PBKS head-to-head record in Hyderabad

Of the 20 meetings between the teams, seven have been played in Hyderabad. SRH have a dominant record at home, winning six of the seven matches. Punjab’s only win came in the 2014 edition when they registered a six-wicket win.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL matches

Here's a summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings matches in IPL history:

PBKS (160/5) beat SRH (157/8) by 5 wickets, May 22, 2022 SRH (152/3) beat PBKS (151) by 7 wickets, Apr 17, 2022 PBKS (125/7) beat SRH (120/7) by 5 runs, Sept 25, 2021 SRH (121/1) beat PBKS (120) by 9 wickets, Apr 21, 2021 PBKS (126/7) beat SRH (114) by 12 runs, Oct 24, 2020

