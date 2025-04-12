  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • SRH vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 12, 2025 07:00 IST
India Cricket - Source: Getty
Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a poor start to their IPL 2025 campaign. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 27 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12. This will be the evening match of the double-header. SRH are languishing at last position in the points table, with four losses from five games. PBKS have made an impressive start to their campaign, with three wins from four matches.

Ad

Hyderabad's bold batting approach, which was their USP last season, has failed to work its magic this season - at least so far. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Reddy have all disappointed, while Heinrich Klaasen has consistently failed to convert starts. In their previous match against Gujarat Titans (GT) as well, SRH were held to 152-8.

Punjab thumped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 18 runs in their previous match on the back of their batting might. Priyansh Arya scored a stunning hundred, while Shashank Singh smacked 52* off 36. In the chase, CSK were held to 201-5 as Lockie Ferguson starred with two big wickets.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Hyderabad and Punjab have met 23 times in the IPL, with SRH having a 16-7 lead in the head-to-head battle. The teams met twice last year, with SRH winning both games.

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 23

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 16

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 7

Matches with No Result - 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in Hyderabad

Hyderabad have a dominant record over Punjab at home in the IPL. The two teams have clashed nine times at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, with SRH winning eight matches.

Ad

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings matches

Hyderabad have won four of the last five matches against Punjab in the IPL. PBKS' only win came at the Wankhede Stadium in May 2022, when they registered a five-wicket triumph.

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings games:

  • SRH (215/6) beat PBKS (214/5) by 4 wickets, May 19, 2024
  • SRH (182/9) beat PBKS (180/6) by 2 runs, April 9, 2024
  • SRH (145/2) beat PBKS (143/9) by 8 wickets, April 9, 2023
  • PBKS (160/5) beat SRH (157/8) by 5 wickets, May 22, 2022
  • SRH (152/3) beat PBKS (151) by 7 wickets, April 17, 2022
About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications