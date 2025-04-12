SRH vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 27 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12. This will be the evening match of the double-header. SRH are languishing at last position in the points table, with four losses from five games. PBKS have made an impressive start to their campaign, with three wins from four matches.
Hyderabad's bold batting approach, which was their USP last season, has failed to work its magic this season - at least so far. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Reddy have all disappointed, while Heinrich Klaasen has consistently failed to convert starts. In their previous match against Gujarat Titans (GT) as well, SRH were held to 152-8.
Punjab thumped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 18 runs in their previous match on the back of their batting might. Priyansh Arya scored a stunning hundred, while Shashank Singh smacked 52* off 36. In the chase, CSK were held to 201-5 as Lockie Ferguson starred with two big wickets.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL
Hyderabad and Punjab have met 23 times in the IPL, with SRH having a 16-7 lead in the head-to-head battle. The teams met twice last year, with SRH winning both games.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:
Matches Played - 23
Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 16
Matches won by Punjab Kings - 7
Matches with No Result - 0
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in Hyderabad
Hyderabad have a dominant record over Punjab at home in the IPL. The two teams have clashed nine times at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, with SRH winning eight matches.
Matches Played - 9
Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8
Matches won by Punjab Kings - 1
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings matches
Hyderabad have won four of the last five matches against Punjab in the IPL. PBKS' only win came at the Wankhede Stadium in May 2022, when they registered a five-wicket triumph.
Here's a summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings games:
- SRH (215/6) beat PBKS (214/5) by 4 wickets, May 19, 2024
- SRH (182/9) beat PBKS (180/6) by 2 runs, April 9, 2024
- SRH (145/2) beat PBKS (143/9) by 8 wickets, April 9, 2023
- PBKS (160/5) beat SRH (157/8) by 5 wickets, May 22, 2022
- SRH (152/3) beat PBKS (151) by 7 wickets, April 17, 2022
