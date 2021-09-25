SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 37 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah in the second game of the double-header on Saturday. PBKS have slipped to seventh position following their inability to score eight runs from two overs with eight wickets in the bag against the Rajasthan Royals.

In a sense, it will be a match of equals as both sides have been unable to learn from their mistakes. SRH carried on from where they left off in the first half. They were lethargic with the bat against the Delhi Capitals (DC), not giving enough runs to their bowlers to defend. The absence of T Natarajan has further hurt the franchise.

PBKS’ inability to get over the finish line has been evident since the last season of the IPL in the UAE. They have got into a mental rut and just seem to freeze in the end overs when, in fact, things should be a breeze. With six losses in nine games, they can't afford any more slip-ups.

SRH vs PBKS - Today Match Playing XI

SRH Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

PBKS Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

SRH vs PBKS - Full squads

SRH: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Sherfane Rutherford, Umran Malik

PBKS: KL Rahul (c & w), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis

SRH vs PBKS - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Yeshwant Barde

Third Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

SRH vs PBKS: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

SRH won the toss and elected to field first. Despite the loss in the previous match to the Delhi Capitals, they did not make any changes to their playing XI. Explaining his decision to bowl first, SRH skipper Kane Williamson said:

“There are chances of dew coming in later on and it's a small ground. We will try to restrict them to a low score. It's about staying tight together and making small adjustments."

PBKS made three changes to the team that featured in the heartbreak against the Rajasthan Royals.

Fabian Allen, Ishan Porel and Adil Rashid have been replaced by Chris Gayle, Ravi Bishnoi and Nathan Ellis.

