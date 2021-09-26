SRH vs PBKS memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match 

After a shocking defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings bounced back in IPL 2021 by beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Kings did not have a great outing with the bat, but the bowlers ensured PBKS won by a close margin.

SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first. The pitch in Sharjah was slow, and most batters of the PBKS team had a forgettable night. South African star Aiden Markram was the top-scorer with a 32-ball 27. Jason Holder scalped three wickets for the Orange Army.

Chasing 126 to record their second victory in IPL 2021, SRH lost the wickets of their star foreign batters Kane Williamson and David Warner in the first three overs. Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha tried to rebuild the innings, but their slow batting built pressure on other batters.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Caribbean star Jason Holder tried his best to take Hyderabad over the line with an unbeaten 29-ball 47*. However, none of the other batters could support him. Eventually, SRH fell short by five runs.

The defeat means SRH are now out of the race for the playoffs. PBKS, on the other hand, have kept their hopes alive. After ten matches, they have eight points to their name. The KL Rahul-led outfit will have to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming matches to ensure a playoff berth.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings

The IPL 2021 battle between SRH and PBKS was one of the most entertaining encounters this season. Here are the top memes shared on social media during this low-scoring thriller:

ᵃ ᴷᴷᴿ 💜 @aqqu___ #SRHvsPBKS

Fans after watching back to back low scoring matches at Sharjah: Fans after watching back to back low scoring matches at Sharjah: #SRHvsPBKS

Fans after watching back to back low scoring matches at Sharjah: https://t.co/xRp9EJsyJU

T @onfieldumpire

And they deserve it 👏🏽

#PunjabKings #SRHvsPBKS Meanwhile KL Rahul and the Punjab Management:And they deserve it 👏🏽 Meanwhile KL Rahul and the Punjab Management:

And they deserve it 👏🏽

#PunjabKings #SRHvsPBKS https://t.co/NWx3ABat4G

Savage @CutestFunniest Punjab kings is not for the light hearted #SRHvsPBKS Punjab kings is not for the light hearted #SRHvsPBKS https://t.co/P0FDIxH4aw

yk_is_typing._._._ @YSoMysterious

#SRHvsPBKS PBKS going from down in points table to now in 5th position PBKS going from down in points table to now in 5th position

#SRHvsPBKS https://t.co/9YzJhAxQK5

Also Read

Aakash ❤️ @Aakashhhh11 #SRHvsPBKS



SRH trying to win matches in IPL 2021 SRH trying to win matches in IPL 2021 #SRHvsPBKS



SRH trying to win matches in IPL 2021 https://t.co/TN1zDiLZxS

Edited by Prem Deshpande