SRH vs PBKS memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match 

After a shocking defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings bounced back in IPL 2021 by beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Kings did not have a great outing with the bat, but the bowlers ensured PBKS won by a close margin.
SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first. The pitch in Sharjah was slow, and most batters of the PBKS team had a forgettable night. South African star Aiden Markram was the top-scorer with a 32-ball 27. Jason Holder scalped three wickets for the Orange Army.
Chasing 126 to record their second victory in IPL 2021, SRH lost the wickets of their star foreign batters Kane Williamson and David Warner in the first three overs. Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha tried to rebuild the innings, but their slow batting built pressure on other batters.
Caribbean star Jason Holder tried his best to take Hyderabad over the line with an unbeaten 29-ball 47*. However, none of the other batters could support him. Eventually, SRH fell short by five runs.
The defeat means SRH are now out of the race for the playoffs. PBKS, on the other hand, have kept their hopes alive. After ten matches, they have eight points to their name. The KL Rahul-led outfit will have to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming matches to ensure a playoff berth.
Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings
The IPL 2021 battle between SRH and PBKS was one of the most entertaining encounters this season. Here are the top memes shared on social media during this low-scoring thriller: