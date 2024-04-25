SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 41 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25. SRH are third in the points table, with 10 points from seven matches, while RCB are last, with only a solitary win from eight matches.

When Hyderabad and Bengaluru met in the first half of IPL 2024 on April 15, SRH hammered RCB by 25 runs in a high-scoring clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, Hyderabad notched up a record IPL total of 287-3 as Travis Head smashed 102 off 41. In reply, Bengaluru were held to 262-7 despite Dinesh Karthik's 83 off 35.

In their previous match, Hyderabad hammered Delhi Capitals by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, SRH put up 266-7 before restricting Delhi to 199 all out.

RCB, meanwhile, went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by one run at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, KKR scored 222-6. RCB were brilliant in the chase but fell tantalizingly short, getting bowled out for 221.

Today's SRH vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Captain Faf du Plessis said:

"These boys (SRH) have been playing some amazing cricket. Hopefully, we can put some scoreboard pressure on them."

Bengaluru are going in with the same team, while, for Hyderabad, Jaydev Unadkat comes in for Washington Sundar.

SRH vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat

Hyderabad subs: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Travis Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Bengaluru subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

Today's SRH vs RCB pitch report

The match is being played on pitch number two - the same surface where SRH scored 277 runs against Mumbai Indians.

According to Simon Katich, the pitch is absolutely like a highway. It’s like a dry creek bed; it’s rock hard, and the ball is going to come onto the bat. In the game against Mumbai, there were 38 sixes, a mark that could be breached, Katich predicted.

Today's SRH vs RCB match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell

SRH vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

