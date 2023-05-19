SRH vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Chasing 187, RCB romped home in 19.2 overs as Virat Kohli (100 off 63) and Faf du Plessis (71 off 47) added a mammoth 172 for the first wicket. Kohli and Du Plessis’ brilliance overshadowed a fine hundred from Heinrich Klaasen (104 off 51), who guided SRH to 186/5.

With the thumping triumph, Bangalore further strengthened their push for a playoffs spot. They are now fourth with 14 points from 13 games and a healthy net run rate of +0.180.

RCB were in complete control of the chase courtesy of Kohli and Du Plessis. The former began the innings with consecutive fours off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and never lost rhythm after that.

Du Plessis could have been out in the fourth over when he top-edged a pull off Kartik Tyagi, but the usually safe Glenn Phillips put down a simple catch. What should have been a wicket-taking over ended up costing SRH 18 runs.

The fours and sixes kept flowing with ease after that as Bangalore reached 132/0 after 14 overs. In the next over, Kohli took on Bhuvneshwar and slammed him for four fours and brought up the 150-run stand by the end of the over.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Take a bow, King Kohli!



His SIXTH century in the IPL.



#TATAIPL #SRHvRCB twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A magnificent CENTURY by Virat KohliTake a bow, King Kohli!His SIXTH century in the IPL. A magnificent CENTURY by Virat Kohli 🔥🔥 Take a bow, King Kohli!His SIXTH century in the IPL.#TATAIPL #SRHvRCB twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/gd39A6tp5d

It seemed only a matter of time before Kohli would reach three figures. And he got there in emphatic style, whipping Bhuvneshwar for a maximum over deep midwicket. Kohli fell off the very next delivery, looking for another big hit.

With his sixth IPL ton, and first after four years in the T20 league, the RCB superstar equaled Chris Gayle’s record for most IPL hundreds. In the next over, Du Plessis also perished to T Natarajan, holing out to long-off. Glenn Maxwell (5*) and Michael Bracewell (4*) then completed the formalities.

Klaasen ton lifts SRH to 186/5

In-form SRH batter Klaasen smashed 104 off 51 balls to help his team recover from 28/2 to post a competitive 186/5. The keeper-batter struck eight fours and six sixes in his wonderful knock.

After a slow start, SRH suffered a double blow as Bracewell dismissed Abhishek Sharma (11) and Rahul Tripathi (15) in the fifth over. Sharma cut a short and wide delivery straight to cover point, while Tripathi miscued a premeditated sweep to short fine leg.

Klaasen and SRH skipper Aiden Markram (18 off 20) added 76 for the third wicket, but the former dominated the stand as Markram failed to hit a single boundary. Klaasen smacked Shahbaz Ahmed for three fours in the last over of the powerplay.

The SRH keeper-batter raced to his fifty off 24 balls. At the other end, Markram’s struggled ended when he was cleaned up by Ahmed, making a complete mess of an attempted reverse sweep. Harry Brook (27* off 19) and Klaasen then combined to take 21 runs of the 15th over bowled by Karn Sharma.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



A maximum to bring up the



Heinrich Klaasen scored a brilliant 104 off 51 deliveries.



Live - #TATAIPL #SRHvRCB #IPL2023 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Did You Watch ?A maximum to bring up theHeinrich Klaasen scored a brilliant 104 off 51 deliveries.Live - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-65 Did You Watch ?A maximum to bring up the 💯Heinrich Klaasen scored a brilliant 104 off 51 deliveries.Live - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-65 #TATAIPL #SRHvRCB #IPL2023 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/B6t2C4jfy1

Klaasen, who has been Hyderabad’s best batter this season by some distance, reached three figures off just 49 balls, clobbering Harshal Patel for a straight six in penultimate over. The RCB pacer knocked him over a couple of deliveries later to end a fantastic innings.

SRH vs RCB: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Kohli scored a superb hundred for RCB, while Du Plessis chipped in with another fifty. With the ball, Bracewell claimed two key wickets.

For SRH, it was that man Klaasen again who lifted the team out a tough situation.

Kohli was named Player of the Match for his magnificent ton in a crucial win.

Poll : 0 votes