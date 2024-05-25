SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sent into bat, SRH put up 175-9 before holding RR to 139-7. Hyderabad will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday, May 26, in a rematch of Qualifier 1.

With the dew staying away, Sunrisers Hyderabad's spinners excelled as Impact Player Shahbaz Ahmed claimed 3-23 and Abhishek Sharma 2-24. The other bowlers also chipped in as SRH completely throttled Rajasthan's chase despite Dhruv Jurel's valiant 56* off 35.

Earlier, RR again lost Tom Kohler-Cadmore (10 off 16) cheaply as he completely miscued an attempted big hit off Pat Cummins. Yashasvi Jaiswal took on Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last over of the powerplay and clubbed him for a six and three fours.

Shahbaz ended Jaiswal's entertaining stay for 42 off 21 as the Rajasthan opener mistimed one to long-off. In the next over, RR skipper Sanju Samson (10 off 11) flat-batted one from Abhishek to long-on.

Shahbaz struck twice in the 12th over to reduce Rajasthan Royals to 79-5. Riyan Parag (6) miscued one to midwicket, while Ravichandran Ashwin (0) edged a cut.

RR's faint hope of making a comeback in the contest perished when Shimron Hetmyer (4) was knocked over by one from Abhishek that straightened after pitching and turned away slightly.

Jurel struck seven fours and two sixes in his unbeaten half-century, but Rajasthan were way behind in the contest.

Klaasen, Tripathi lift SRH to 175-9

Sent into bat by Rajasthan, SRH got off to a shaky start as Abhishek (12) lobbed an attempted pull off Trent Boult towards cover. Travis Head struggled for fluency. However, Rahul Tripathi came in and played a whirlwind knock. He smacked 37 off 15, hitting five fours and two sixes.

Tripathi perished to Boult as he attempted to ramp a slower bouncer. In the same over, Aiden Markram (1) outside edged a length ball to short third man as SRH slipped to 57-3 after five overs. Head's struggle ended on 34 off 28 as he perished to a slower bouncer from Sandeep Sharma.

Amid the fall of wickets, Heinrich Klaasen (50 off 34) held the innings together, whacking four sixes. Coming in as the Impact Player, Shahbaz contributed a handy run-a-ball 18.

SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Klaasen and Tripathi played fine knocks for Hyderabad. Shahbaz was brilliant with the ball and also contributed with the willow. Abhishek was a surprise with the ball, claiming two key wickets.

For Rajasthan, Avesh Khan and Boult claimed three wickets each, while Sandeep picked up two. Shahbaz, though, was named the Player of the Match for his stellar performance in Qualifier 2.

