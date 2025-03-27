Fans have shared memes on social media platforms in anticipation of the IPL 2025 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the encounter tonight (March 27).

SRH beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) comfortably by 44 runs in their opening match of IPL 2025 last Sunday and are currently in the pole position in the points table. Their opponents, LSG, began the new season with a narrow one-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday.

So far, the SunRisers and Super Giants have squared off in four matches in the IPL. LSG has had a clear edge over the opponent team, winning three games while losing only on one occasion.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the powerful SunRisers' batting lineup in action during the seventh match of IPL 2025 on Thursday. They conveyed their anticipation through hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

One of the memes read:

"SRH will end Pant's captaincy career today."

"The scoreboard pressure is real" - Aakash Chopra advises LSG to bat first in the IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the upcoming IPL 2025 match between SRH and LSG. He pointed out that the SunRisers had a destructive batting line-up and called them a powerhouse. However, Chopra felt they might not score 300 runs even though Super Giants had an inexperienced bowling attack.

Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Is 300 possible? This team has started playing differently. Whoever comes keeps hitting. This is like a powerhouse team. The opposition bowling is slightly weak, but 300 might not be scored. Who knows Lucknow might bat first and not score those many runs. That's also possible."

He continued:

"The dream is 300, but it might not happen. Should you (LSG) bat if you win the toss, you won't let them set a target as they destroy you if they do that. They might get stuck while chasing. It is not a bad thought. The scoreboard pressure is real. Just think about it. This team is capable of chasing 200-225, but can they do that?"

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

