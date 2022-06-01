Sri Lanka announce 18-member squad for T20I series against Australia

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee has named a 18-man squad for their three-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on June 7. Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the side while Jeffrey Vandersay and Niroshan Dickwella have been named as stand-by players.

A 24-man provisional squad was named a week ago by the committee, which has now been rounded up to a robust 18-member contingent. Ashen Bandara, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Aarachchi, Binura Fernando, Nipun Malinga and Lahiru Kumara missed out on the final cut.

On the back of the recently concluded IPL season, the onus will be on Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theeksana, and Dushmanta Chameera. Young fast bowling sensation Matheesa Pathirana, who made his debut for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022, has also earned his maiden national call-up.

The majority of the squad were a part of the T20I series in Australia earlier this year. Sri Lanka suffered a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of the reigning T20 World Cup Champions.

The upcoming set of contests was under threat due to the ongoing economic struggles in Sri Lanka. However, the all-format tour has been given the green light by the authorities with the Australian contingent leaving for Asia.

It is to be noted that the touring party is currently without head coach Andrew McDonald. The former all-rounder has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation for seven days in Melbourne.

McDonald is expected to join the squad for his maiden assignment as head coach following the seven-day isolation period. Assistant coach Michael Di Venuto is set to take over his duties for the first contest of the tour.

Sri Lanka squad for Australia T20Is

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana,Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan.

The first two T20Is of the series between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The third and final contest is scheduled to be hosted by the Pallekele International Stadium.

The ensuing five-match ODI series will be shared by the two aforementioned venues. To conclude the tour, a two-match Test series as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) is slated to be held at the Galle International Stadium.

