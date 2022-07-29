Sridharan Sriram quits as Australia assistant coach to focus on RCB coaching role 

Sridharan Sriram is set to leave the role of assistant coach with the Australian men's cricket team after a six-year stint. The former Indian all-rounder played a vital hand in grooming the current crop of Australian spinners like Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

Sriram, who represented India in eight ODIs, was associated with Australia following a program with their A squad. He proceeded to assist the Australian senior squad gradually in their tours to the sucontinent and found a coaching role with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019.

Citing that it is the right time to leave his role with the Australian team, Sriram said in a statement:

"After being on the road for six years it's with a heavy heart I have decided to move on from my current role as an assistant coach of the Australian men's team."

He continued:

I feel this is an opportune moment keeping in mind the team, giving them enough time to prepare for two World Cups and the World Test Championship. It has been a great experience for me working across formats, World Cups and Ashes and I have come out incredibly richer in knowledge."

The former all-rounder worked closely with Nathan Lyon, and also groomed Adam Zampa into one of the best leg-spinners in the shortest format of the game.

A leadership and coaching staff overhaul was also a key factor in his departure. Cricket Australia appointed the likes of Andrew McDonald and Daniel Vettori in a coaching capacity following Justin Langer's resignation. Moreover, Vettori took over the bowling coach responsibilities in Sriram's absence during the tour of Pakistan earlier this year.

"I am extremely grateful to Cricket Australia for all their support" - Sriram

Sriram's stint with Australia began in 2016 when Darrenn Lehmann was the head coach. The Tamil Nadu-born former player has since worked under a slew of head coaches and captains during his tenure.

Thanking Cricket Australia for all their support and wishing them the best in their future endavours, he concluded:

"I am extremely grateful to Cricket Australia for all their support in the years that I have been involved with them. I would like to thank my head coaches Darren Lehmann, Justin Langer and Andrew McDonald and my captains Steve Smith, Tim Paine, Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins who all believed in me,"

He has been deeply impactful during his short stint with RCB so far. In the most recent edition, the likes of Shahbaz Ahmad, Wanindu Hasaranga and Glenn Maxwell thrived under his tutelage. The Sri Lankan spinner, in particular, made the most of the coach's guidance as he came second in the purple cap race with 26 wickets to his name.

Did the coach make the right move by quitting as Australia coach in favor of the IPL? Let us know what you think.

