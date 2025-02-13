"Standards so low even qualifying for domestic finals considered success at RCB"- Top 10 funny memes as Rajat Patidar becomes RCB captain for IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) appointed Rajat Patidar as their new captain on Thursday (February 13) ahead of IPL 2025. South African cricketer Faf du Plessis led them during the last three seasons and took his side to the playoffs twice.

The 40-year-old also contributed well with the bat in the top order, scoring - 468, 730, and 438 runs across the three seasons (2022-24) in red and gold. The Royal Challengers management parted ways with him ahead of the mega auction last year. They only retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal. The situation raised the need for a new captain.

After a couple of months of brainstorming, RCB has entrusted the responsibility to middle-order batter Rajat Patidar. The right-hander has been a consistent performer for them over the past few seasons. Fans took note of the latest development in the RCB camp and expressed their reactions with hilarious memes. One of the memes read:

Trending

"Rajat Patidar lost SMAT final as Captain and appointed as RCB captain, standards so low even qualifying for domestic finals considered as success at RCB"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few others:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Myself and the other team members will be right behind you"- Virat Kohli's message to newly appointed RCB captain ahead of IPL 2025

In an episode of Bold Diaries, Virat Kohli congratulated Rajat Patidar after he was appointed as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side ahead of the upcoming IPL season. Kohli opened up about Patidar's journey with the franchise and felt he earned a place in the hearts of fans with impressive performances.

“Rajat, firstly I want to congratulate you, wish you all the best," Virat Kohli said (as quoted by royalchallengers.com).

"The way you have grown in the franchise and the way you have performed, you have made a place in all the hearts of the fans of RCB, all over India and they get really excited to watch you play, so this is very well deserved. Myself and the other team members will be right behind you, you’ll have all our support to grow into the role. I’m sure it’s a huge honour for you and I’m very very happy for you."

Wishing Patidar for the new journey, Kohli continued:

“I wish him all the very best and I would request all the fans to show him absolute support, get behind him and know that he will always, and always do what’s best for the team, best for this franchise and we must get together and support him because, regardless of what happens, who does what, important thing is the team and the most important thing is the franchise and we all have a responsibility to grow towards the growth of this amazing team and this amazing franchise.”

What are your views about RCB's captaincy decision? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news