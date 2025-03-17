Star Australian batter joins SRH ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Star Australian batter Travis Head has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp ahead of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. In a video released by the franchise on X on Monday, March 17, the southpaw was seen arriving at the team's hotel in Hyderabad and featuring in it himself.

Head was the best batter for SRH in their phenomenal 2024 season, in which they fell at the final hurdle to Kolkata Knight Riders. The 31-year-old finished the campaign as its fourth-highest run-getter. He amassed 567 runs in 15 innings at an average of 40.50, including a century and four half-centuries.



Head will be expected to open the innings for the Eagles alongside Abhishek Sharma this season as well. With the presence of Heinrich Klaasen in their middle order, and skipper Pat Cummins helming the bowling department, SRH appear to be a power-packed side who can go on to lift the title at the end of this campaign.

SRH were beaten by KKR in the final of IPL 2024

SRH play their first game of the season, an afternoon fixture against Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday, March 23. They will then host Lucknow Super Giants four days later before jetting off to nearby Visakhapatnam in the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh to take on Delhi Capitals on March 30.

The Pat Cummins-led side ended the league phase of IPL 2024 second in the league table behind Kolkata Knight Riders, the eventual winners. After losing to KKR in Qualifier 1, SRH made it to the final by virtue of beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 by 36 runs. However, they unravelled quickly in the final.

Unexpectedly, the Eagles were bowled out for a measly 113 in the final, played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. KKR had no problems chasing this total down, and completed the formalities inside 11 overs, cruising to their third title and crashing the dreams of the Hyderabad-based franchise.

