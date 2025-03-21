Star Australian keeper and Afghanistan all-rounder joins PBKS camp ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis and Afghanistan’s world number one-ranked ODI all-rounder, Azmatullah Omarzai, have joined the Punjab Kings (PBKS) camp ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The 18th season of the eagerly awaited tournament is set to start on March 22.

Both players were last in action during the 2025 Champions Trophy. Inglis featured in three matches, amassing 131 runs from two innings, including a century. On the other hand, the 24-year-old Afghan all-rounder scored 126 runs in three innings, with a half-century, and claimed seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

With IPL 2025 starting on Saturday, March 22, both players have joined the Punjab Kings camp. The team shared a clip on their X account.

Meanwhile, the Kings will kick off their 2025 campaign against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India's Shreyas Iyer to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Still chasing their first title, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be captained by Shreyas Iyer in the 2025 season. Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory in 2024, decided to part ways with the franchise.

The stylish Indian batter was then bought by the Kings for INR 26.75 crore during the 2025 mega auction, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history, following Rishabh Pant (INR 27 crore).

Additionally, ahead of the IPL, the 30-year-old expressed his desire to bat at No. 3, stating [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

"We already know that IPL is an integral part of Indian cricket. And If I would want to mark myself at some position in T20, it would be No. 3. And that's what I'm focusing at. I wouldn't say that we are planning and thinking about what number I will be batting. This time I'm quite clear about that position. And I'm going to be focusing on that number. As long as the coach approves of me."

Overall, the right-handed batter has played 116 IPL matches, accumulating 3,127 runs, including 21 half-centuries.

