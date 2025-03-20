PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer flaunts new tattoo ahead of IPL 2025 [Picture]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer got a new tattoo on his left hand ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter flaunted his new ink in the side's recent practice session.

Iyer was the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their title-winning IPL 2024 campaign. However, he parted ways with the side following the successful season and entered the IPL 2025 mega-action.

The 30-year-old was signed by PBKS for a whopping ₹26.75 crore. The deal made him the second-most expensive player in the IPL auction's history.

Iyer opted for a new tattoo ahead of his stint with the Punjab-based side. Here's a picture of the star batter's tattoo:

Shreyas Iyer was one of the top performers with the bat for India in their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. The middle-order batter was the second-highest run-getter of the edition, finishing with 243 runs across five innings at an average of 48.60.

"That's what I'm focusing at" - Shreyas Iyer opens up on his batting position for IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer has hinted that he will bat at No. 3 in the PBKS batting order for IPL 2025. He emphasized that he wanted to carve a niche for himself in that position in the format.

Speaking at a press conference, he said (quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo):

"We already know that IPL is an integral part of Indian cricket. And If I would want to mark myself at some position in T20, it would be No. 3. And that's what I'm focusing at.

"I wouldn't say that we are planning and thinking about what number I will be batting. This time I'm quite clear about that position. And I'm going to be focusing on that number. As long as the coach approves of me," he added.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will open their IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

