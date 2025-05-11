Star DC pacer unlikely to return for remainder of IPL 2025: Reports

Star Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc is unlikely to return for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. The IPL 2025 has been suspended temporarily for a week but reports claim the BCCI is already working on a restart.
After the suspension of the league on Friday, May 9, several overseas players, including Mitchell Starc, returned back to the respective countries. According to Australian outlet 9News (via News18), Starc is unlikely to return for the remainder of the tournament.
The fast bowler's manager confirmed to 9News that he may not return to India for the IPL due to the ongoing conflict. Moreover, the World Test Championship Final is also scheduled to be played in the first week of June, where Australia will face South Africa.
According to the report, along with the DC pacer, some other Australian players could choose against returning as well.
Mitchell Starc not returning will be a huge blow to DC
Mitchell Starc is DC's leading wicket-taker this season so far. He has taken 14 wickets from 12 matches at an average of 27.78 and a strike-rate of 16.2. The ace pacer has played a key role in their campaign so far, leading their pace attack.
At the moment, DC are in a tricky position on the points table, fighting to make the playoffs. Their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was called off midway on Thursday, May 8, following which the league was also suspended for a week.
They have six wins and four defeats from 11 games (excluding the PBKS game) and have 13 points. With three matches remaining (including the PBKS match), they need to win all to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.
In such a scenario, missing their leading wicket-taker and experienced pacer Mitchell Starc will be a massive blow.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS