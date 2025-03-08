Star MI bowler could miss first two weeks of IPL 2025: Reports

Mumbai Indians (MI) could be at a major disadvantage in starting their 2025 IPL season, with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss the first two weeks of their campaign. According to a report by the Times of India, the 31-year-old will likely join the MI camp only in April.

Ad

Bumrah is undergoing rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) for his back injury which he sustained at the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia two months ago.

A BCCI source told TOI:

"Bumrah's medical reports are okay. He has resumed bowling at the CoE. However, it is unlikely he'll be able to bowl at the start of the IPL in another fortnight. As per current status, the first week of April looks a more realistic date for him to get back to high-intensity cricket."

Ad

Trending

The source added:

"It's standard operating procedure. The medical team will gradually build up his workload and intensity. Unless he is able to bowl full tilt without any discomfort for some days, the medical team is unlikely to clear him."

Bumah missed the white-ball games against England at home and is not part of the India squad playing the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, MI will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23.

Ad

They would have played their first five games by the end of the first week of April, after which Bumrah could return to action.

Team India one step away from 2025 Champions Trophy title despite Bumrah's absence

Expand Tweet

Ad

Team India has rampaged through to the 2025 Champions Trophy final despite the absence of their premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. Playing all their games in Dubai, the Men in Blue have adapted to the slow and low surfaces at the venue in style, winning all four games thus far in the tournament.

After finishing atop Group A with wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand, India defeated Australia in a blockbuster semifinal by four wickets. They will take on New Zealand in the summit clash in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

Bumrah played a massive role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, finishing as the Player of the Tournament. Yet, without his services, India will look to make it back-to-back ICC titles with a win over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news