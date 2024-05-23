"Started playing for our own self-respect" - Virat Kohli on RCB's comeback in the second half of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli has attributed the side's turnaround in the second half of the IPL 2024 season to playing for self-respect and expressing themselves on the field. RCB started their campaign with a lone win in eight outings to be placed at the bottom of the points table.

However, they went on an incredible run of six consecutive wins to finish fourth and qualify for the playoffs.

But their winning run was cut short with a four-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator on Wednesday, May 22.

Following the defeat that ended RCB's IPL 2024 campaign, a disappointed Kohli was still proud of the team's run in the second half of the season.

"Our performance in the first half of the season was under-par. The standards that we have as cricketers, we were not living up to them. And then, we just started expressing ourselves, started playing for our own self-respect and then the confidence came back," said Kohli in a video by RCB's Twitter handle.

"The way we turned things around and qualified was truly special, something that I will always cherish and remember because it took a lot of character and heart from each member of the team, something that we can be proud of. Eventually we played how we wanted to play," he added.

Despite RCB's ouster, Kohli enjoyed a sensational run with the bat this season, finishing with 741 runs at an average of almost 62 in 15 games.

However, the 35-year-old could not go big in the do-or-die clash against RR, scoring 33 off 24 before falling to former RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

"The support from fans is unwavering" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli thanked the RCB fans all over the country for their unwavering love and support after their 2024 season came to an end in the Eliminator stage.

Despite several playoff appearances, including qualification in four of the last five seasons, RCB haven't won their elusive IPL title.

"The support from fans is unwavering. This season was exactly the same, it wasn’t any different. Will always be thankful for that and will always be grateful for the way they turn out in numbers, not just in Bengaluru but all over the country where we play. Thank you so much for your support and wishes," said Kohli.

RCB fans were thrilled to bits after the side pulled off a resounding win over arch-rivals CSK in their final league-stage encounter to qualify for the playoffs.

Yet, the wait for ultimate glory continues as the franchise heads into another off-season full of questions around the squad make-up ahead of the Mega Auction later this year.

