"Stepped out and hit Sanath Jayasuriya over his head for a six" - Former Indian cricketers recall first memories of watching Virat Kohli

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recalled the first time he got to watch a young Virat Kohli in action. It was during the inaugural edition of the IPL 2008 season when Mumbai Indians played their first game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Harbhajan led MI in Sachin Tendulkar's absence, and that's when he saw Kohli smash a six off the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya. Harbhajan told Star Sports about his initial reading of Virat Kohli:

"I had heard Virat Kohli's name before the auction (IPL 2008), as Lalchand Rajput had told me that there's this one young boy who has done very well at the U19 World Cup.

"I was the captain in the first match for Mumbai Indians when Kohli stepped out and hit Sanath Jayasuriya over his head for a six."

Harbhajan stressed how unfazed Kohli looked even while facing legendary players like Jayasuriya, which gave him an indication that the youngster was in for the long haul.

Irfan Pathan on Virat Kohli's commitment to cricket

Irfan Pathan also shed light on how Kohli prioritized cricket during his early playing days despite also being amidst the limelight off the field during the IPL.

The former left-arm pacer feels the clarity that Kohli had in what he wanted to achieve coupled with the hard work is what has made him a great player. He said:

"I saw a young Kohli during the IPL, and he was always in the news (laughs). But he never sidelined cricket. His success speaks volumes about the commitment he has shown to the game."

Former Indian batter S Badrinath was the Tamil Nadu captain when they played Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. He had a first-hand experience of watching Kohli debut. Shedding light on how Kohli always looked to take the challenge head-on, he said:

"The first time I met Virat Kohli was when he made his first-class debut against Tamil Nadu. I was leading Tamil Nadu. He wanted to be the best that he can be.

"He wanted the challenges. He loved the challenges. He was always like "ye spell main jaake khelunga (I will go and play this spell). I will do it."

In a decorated international career spanning nearly 16 years, Kohli has become one of the greatest batters to grace the game. He continues to be a shining epitome of how hard work and determination can help reap rich dividends.

