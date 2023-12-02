"Still feel Gujarat Titans will play IPL 2024 final"- Brad Hogg's bold claim despite Hardik Pandya's trade to Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya's trade from Gujarat Titans (GT) to the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction has rocked the cricketing world. As someone who had led GT to back-to-back IPL finals, winning the first one, Hardik's exit has been deemed a big blow for the franchise by many.

However, in a video posted on Instagram, former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg claimed Gujarat had what it would take to reach the final of the next IPL season as well.

Here's what Brad Hogg had to say about Hardik Pandya:

"Gujarat Titans fans you might be a bit upset that Hardik Pandya has gone back to the Mumbai Indians. Don't feel betrayed. He has done a good job for you. He has got you to the finals twice as captain and you won one title while he has been at the helm. But there's been some big money exchange for Hardik. I still feel you will be in the finals next year."

Hogg also lauded Hardik for leading GT by example and dealing with the disappointment of leaving MI. He added:

"You got to feel for Hardik. He started our at Mumbai Indians. He wanted to play for him. He was distraught that he had to leave. It shows good character that while he wasn't able to play for the team he wanted to, he still stepped up and led that team with high quality."

Brad Hogg on how Hardik Pandya's acquisition helps MI

MI realized that Cameron Green was at his best while batting in the top order, forcing the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma to No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

But now with Hardik back in the team, Brad Hogg believes the all-rounder can slot in nicely at No. 5, allowing SKY and Tilak to face more deliveries. He stated:

"Now that Hardik Pandya has gone back to the Mumbai Indians, this provides a better balance to their batting line-up and it helped Hardik to come and help Tim David out at the backend and move Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak up the order where they are best suited."

Mumbai Indians still have INR 17.75 crore in their kitty and could look for reinforcements in their bowling department during the upcoming auction.