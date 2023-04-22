"Still they didn't give me the best catch" - MS Dhoni jokes after CSK beat SRH by 7 wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni jokingly complained that he missed out on the award for the 'best catch of the match' against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (April 21).

CSK outsmarted the Aiden Markram-led side by seven wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The home side chased a mediocre target of 135 with eight balls to spare thanks to a Devon Conway special (77*).

In the 13th over of the SRH innings, Dhoni caught his counterpart Aiden Markram while the latter went to force Maheesh Theekshana's carrom ball through the offside but nicked one behind the stumps.

It was Ruturaj Gaikwad's catch of Harry Brook in the powerplay that was awarded 'best catch of the match'. Gaikwad dived forward at backward point to take a brilliant catch of the destructive England batter.

When Dhoni was asked about his wicket-keeping skills and fitness level even at the age of 41, the CSK stalwart gave a witty response to not being awarded for the best catch.

MS Dhoni told Harsha Bhogle:

"Still, they didn't give me the best catch. I was in the wrong position. I felt like it was a fantastic catch. A long time back, I still remember Rahul Dravid bhai was keeping and he took a similar catch. With your skillset, when you're in a wrong position to take a catch like that, you have to adjust."

"You need time to pick his action" - MS Dhoni on Matheesha Pathirana

CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana bowled excellently in the death overs, conceding just 12 runs from his last two overs. He got the better of SRH wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen before he could cause any destruction in the final stages of the innings.

Pathirana finished with 1/22 from his four overs after defending 19 runs in the last over against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last game.

Speaking about the abilities of the 20-year-old Sri Lankan young pacer, MS Dhoni said:

"He has the skillset. He is very difficult. You need time to pick his action. He has got variations and good pace. We have seen with Malinga, someone with that kind of action who can hit the lines and lengths consistently becomes very difficult to deal with."

CSK remained third on the points table following their comprehensive win over SRH. They leveled with the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at eight points from six matches.

