"Stop being so insensitive guys!" - Deepak Chahar's sister blasts critics after pacer's injury during CSK-PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar's sister Malti slammed his critics after he limped off the field with an injury in the clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, May 1.

The 31-year-old bowled the first two deliveries during PBKS' run chase and gave away a boundary off the second. However, while running up for his third delivery, Chahar pulled up and immediately walked off the field.

He did not return for the rest of the game and his status for the upcoming fixtures remains unknown.

Chahar has been dealing with several injuries over the last couple of injuries and his latest one in the PBKS encounter had fans criticizing the pacer's questionable fitness.

His sister, Malti Chahar, took to her X handle to lash out at critics by mentioning:

"Stop being so insensitive guys! Nobody is enjoying these injuries! He is trying his best and he will comeback stronger!"

Chahar had already missed two games before the PBKS clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season.

The pacer has struggled for form in IPL 2024, picking up only five wickets at an average of over 40 and an economy of 8.59 in eight games.

Chahar's injury proves costly as CSK suffer crucial setback against PBKS

Deepak Chahar's injury proved pivotal as CSK suffered a fifth consecutive defeat to PBKS in the IPL at the Chepauk.

After being asked to bat first, CSK posted a sub-par 162/7 in 20 overs, thanks to a well-paced half-century from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, the wheels came off with the ball as they struggled to maintain any pressure on the PBKS batters throughout the innings.

Led by quick-fire 40s from Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw, PBKS completed the chase in the 18th over with seven wickets to spare.

The defeat put CSK in a precarious position at 4th on the points table with only 5 wins in 10 outings. It was also their third loss in the last four matches after a 4-2 start to the season.

Meanwhile, the victory was a second straight for PBKS, helping them climb to seventh on the standings with four wins in 10 matches.

The two teams will now do battle in the return fixture at Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5.

