"Strike rate 33.33" - Junaid Khan shares bizarre post on Virat Kohli's innings during MI vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Junaid Khan made a bizarre social media post about Virat Kohli during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2024 on Thursday..

Mumbai won the toss and elected to field first at the Wankhede Stadium. Bengaluru were off to a dismal start, with the in-form Kohli back in the hut early. He looked scratch at the crease before falling to Jasprit Bumrah for three off nine balls.

The former RCB batter has been in tremendous form this season and is also the Orange Cap holder, with 319 runs to his name from six outings. However, Kohli failed to get a big score under his belt against MI.

The star batter was out caught behind to Bumrah in the third over. Following the rare failure, Junaid shared a post on the microblogging platform X, pointing out Kohli's strike rate.

He wrote:

"Strike rate 33.33"

While Virat Kohli has performed admirably in IPL 2024, RCB have struggled for consistency. With just one win from their first five matches, they languish in the penultimate spot in the points table.

Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar steadied the ship for RCB following Virat Kohli's early dismissal

RCB lost two wickets in the powerplay, with Virat Kohli and Will Jacks falling in the third and fourth over, respectively. Skipper Faf du Plessis steered the ship out of choppy waters for his team alongside Rajat Patidar.

Patidar and du Plessis formed a crucial 82-run partnership for the third wicket, showing exemplary composure under pressure. Patidar notched up his maiden half-century of the season.

The 30-year-old scored 50 runs in 26 balls with the help of four sixes and three boundaries. His entertaining knock came to an end in the 12th over after he perished while trying to play the pull shot off Gerald Coetzee's bowling. Keeper Ishan Kishan completed a simple catch to send Patidar packing.