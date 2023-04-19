"Struggling a bit in the middle order" - Virender Sehwag on Devdutt Padikkal's performances in IPL 2023

Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels that Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Devdutt Padikkal needs to improve his strike rate in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

He reckoned that Padikkal didn't look comfortable batting in the middle order. Sehwag also pointed out that the southpaw's performances were far better when he opened the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the past.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Virender Sehwag said about the left-handed batter:

"Devdutt Padikkal has scored some runs but his strike rate hasn't been very good. He doesn't seem to be in the kind of form he was when he played for Bangalore, or when he opened for Rajasthan previously.

"He seems to be struggling a bit in the middle order. He is someone I want to see come into form and play in the same fashion as Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. If his form doesn't improve, Rajashtan should move Dhruv Jurel up the order."

Notably, Padikkal has managed to accumulate only 87 runs from four outings in IPL 2023 at an ordinary strike rate of 106.09.

In contrast, the Karnataka-born batter scored 473 and 411 runs in IPL 2020 and 2021, respectively, while opening the innings.

"He has a better average as an opener" - Murali Kartik on Devdutt Padikkal's batting position

During the aforementioned discussion, former cricketer Murali Kartik highlighted that Devdutt Padikkal's strike rate remains around 120, irrespective of his batting position.

He, however, noted that there was a big improvement in the player's batting average when he opened the innings during his stint with Bangalore. Kartik stated:

"If you look at Devdutt Padikkal's numbers, his strike rate as an opener is around 124, and it is around 122 when he plays at three of four. So there isn't much of a difference there. The difference is in the average. He has a better average as an opener."

Rajasthan are unlikely to try Padikkal at the top of the order, considering that both Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have performed brilliantly so far.

The Sanju Samson-led side are scheduled to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 26th match of IPL 2023. The game is set to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19.

