Sunil Narine's brilliant delivery knocks over Tristan Stubbs for 1 in DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine claimed the important wicket of Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Tristan Stubbs in the IPL 2025 match in Delhi on Tuesday, April 29. The West Indian removed the South African for 1 in the last ball of the 14th over. The ball beat the bat and the pad as the batter looked to play the ball on the leg side.

Watch the video of the wicket here.

The dismissal was the second wicket of the over, with Narine removing DC skipper Axar Patel for 43. The twin strikes brought KKR back into the match as the southpaw and Faf du Plessis threatened to take it away from the visitors.

Sunil Narine further dents DC's chase by removing Faf du Plessis for 62 in IPL 2025

After claiming the wickets of Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel, Sunil Narine put KKR right on top in the contest by dismissing Faf du Plessis in the 16th over. The South African fell while trying to take the aerial route and was caught by Rinku Singh at the deep mid-wicket boundary.

DC brought on Ashutosh Sharma as the Impact Player in a bid to clinch the contest and claim a crucial two points. However, that decision backfired as he was dismissed for 1, falling to Varun Chakaravarthy.

Earlier, a 61-run stand for the fifth wicket between Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh rescued KKR from a precarious position. They helped them reach 204/9 in their 20 overs in a must-win clash.

Mitchell Starc emerged as the pick of the DC bowlers, claiming figures of 3/43 in his four overs, including two wickets in the last over of the KKR innings.

At the time of writing, DC were staring down the barrel at 167/8 after 18 overs with Vipraj Nigam and Dushmantha Chameera at the crease.

