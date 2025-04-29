  • home icon
  • Sunil Narine's brilliant delivery knocks over Tristan Stubbs for 1 in DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunil Narine's brilliant delivery knocks over Tristan Stubbs for 1 in DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified Apr 29, 2025 23:25 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty
Tristan Stubbs was bowled by Sunil Narine - Source: Getty

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine claimed the important wicket of Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Tristan Stubbs in the IPL 2025 match in Delhi on Tuesday, April 29. The West Indian removed the South African for 1 in the last ball of the 14th over. The ball beat the bat and the pad as the batter looked to play the ball on the leg side.

Watch the video of the wicket here.

The dismissal was the second wicket of the over, with Narine removing DC skipper Axar Patel for 43. The twin strikes brought KKR back into the match as the southpaw and Faf du Plessis threatened to take it away from the visitors.

Sunil Narine further dents DC's chase by removing Faf du Plessis for 62 in IPL 2025

After claiming the wickets of Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel, Sunil Narine put KKR right on top in the contest by dismissing Faf du Plessis in the 16th over. The South African fell while trying to take the aerial route and was caught by Rinku Singh at the deep mid-wicket boundary.

DC brought on Ashutosh Sharma as the Impact Player in a bid to clinch the contest and claim a crucial two points. However, that decision backfired as he was dismissed for 1, falling to Varun Chakaravarthy.

Earlier, a 61-run stand for the fifth wicket between Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh rescued KKR from a precarious position. They helped them reach 204/9 in their 20 overs in a must-win clash.

Mitchell Starc emerged as the pick of the DC bowlers, claiming figures of 3/43 in his four overs, including two wickets in the last over of the KKR innings.

At the time of writing, DC were staring down the barrel at 167/8 after 18 overs with Vipraj Nigam and Dushmantha Chameera at the crease.

Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

