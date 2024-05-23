“Sunrisers don’t have a decent spin attack” – Former India cricketer warns Pat Cummins and Co. ahead of SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Former India cricketer Varun Aaron has warned Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of their do-or-die game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 at Chepauk on Friday (May 24). The former India pacer spoke about the significance of spin in Chennai and suggested the Pat Cummins-led side make two changes in their lineup to give a decent fight to the Royals.

RR are coming on the back of a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator.

Aaron believes Mayank Markande and Aiden Markam’s spin would benefit them in the knockout match following their loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1. He also believes that Washington Sundar can be drafted into the XI. The cricketer-turned-commentator told ESPNCricinfo:

“Rajasthan Royals has been the favorite to win this tournament right from the start, especially at Cheapauk, definitely, the spin will play a very big role.

Aaron continued:

“The Sunrisers don’t have a decent spin attack. If they want an edge then they should bring in Markande and Markram, you get one part-time off-spinner and one experienced Indian leg spinner. The third one is a wildcard option in the form of Washington Sundar. It’s his home ground and he’ll look to prove a point.”

Markande has scalped eight wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 11.77 in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Sundar has bagged one wicket in two outings at an economy of 14.60 this season.

Aaron further suggested that Ravichandran Ashwin should stick to his stock balls. He advised him to look for wickets instead of trying to get economical on his home ground:

“Ashwin is a quality spinner, one of the best off-spinners in the world. He should stick to off-spin [not experiment] because he has enough tendency to dismiss both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. If he goes defensive, he might not go for runs but is unlikely to get wickets. In big matches, wickets always outweigh the economy.”

Ashwin was adjudged Player of the Match for his 2/19 against RCB in the IPL 2024 Eliminator. After managing just one wicket in the first seven matches of the season, he has scalped eight wickets in the last six outings.

“I think it decided the game's fate” – Varun Aaron on Yuzvendra Chahal’s spell in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator

Varun Aaron believes that Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the match-winning delivery by taking the prized scalp of Virat Kohli in the IPL 2024 Eliminator. The speedster claimed that had Kohli stayed at the crease for a little longer, RCB would’ve scored 190-200, which could've stretched their winning streak.

While backing Chahal for Qualifier 2, Aaron said:

“Yuzvendra Chahal was slightly expensive, but he took the important wicket of Virat Kohli. I think it decided the game's fate. If Virat had stayed on the wickets, I don’t think RCB would have scored only that much. 20-30 more runs definitely would’ve been scored.”

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for the Royals. The leg-spinner has picked up 18 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.48.

