Sunrisers Hyderabad Auction 2022: Full list of players bought by SRH on Day 1 of IPL 2022 auction

As Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Auction comes to an end in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12), Sunrisers Hyderabad will be pleased with the buys they pocketed.

Although they were relatively late entrants, SRH made a splash with Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar as their first acquisition. They followed it up by reacquiring two pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan. Joining the old gang were young guns Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg.

It was a classic case of building a younger core that had the potential to shine. The logic appears to be simple: Look at the larger picture and build a young but solid unit.

West Indies wicketkeeper bat Nicholas Pooran was one of the international names the side bought. Earlier, Hyderabad made an attacking bid for Deepak Chahar and went up to ₹10 crores.

However, the Chennai Super Kings were keen to bag their former quick and did so for a whopping ₹14 crores. Hyderabad later added uncapped players in Shreyas Gopal and J Suchith to their squad.

SRH Players List After Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

Here's a quick look at the players picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Day One of the IPL 2022 auction.

Player Role Price Nicholas Pooran Bat/WK 10.75 cr Washington Sundar All-rounder 8.75 cr Rahul Tripathi Batter 8.50 cr Abhishek Sharma All-rounder 6.50 cr Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowl/Seam 4.20 cr Kartik Tyagi Bowl/Seam 4.00 cr T Natarajan Bowl/seam 4.00 cr Shreyas Gopal Spin 75 L J Suchith Spin 20 L Priyam Garg All-rounder 20 L

With this, Hyderabad heads into Day Two of the IPL 2022 auction with ₹25.10 crores left in the purse. Including their retentions Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, the side now comprises of 13 players.

Per the official rules, each side must consist of a minimum of18 players and a maximum of 25 players.

Hyderabad will be particularly pleased that they managed to rope in T Natarajan for a steal. The seamer was a revelation for the franchise in 2020, picking up 16 wickets in as many games.

Although he missed a major chunk of the IPL 2021 due to an injury, Natarajan's ability to accurately nail the yorkers and slower ones at any stage of the game makes him a valuable asset for the franchise.

One of the uncapped quicks Hyderabad expressed interest in was former DC bowler Avesh Khan. However, they eventually left it out to the Lucknow Super Giants for ₹10 crores.

With Bhuvi and Sundar in the mix, Hyderabad will be pleased with the reconstruction of their bowling unit.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

