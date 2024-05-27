Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins is 'already missing' Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has revealed that he is already missing his teammate Abhishek Sharma. The young flamboyant batter took to his official Instagram account to express his thoughts about the tremendous journey of the Orange Army in the 17th edition of the IPL.

Commenting on the post, skipper Pat Cummins said:

"Already missing you"

Abhishek Sharma was in sensational form with the willow in IPL 2024 scoring 484 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 204.22 which included a whopping 42 sixes.

Check out the post, at which Cummins replied:

Screengrab of Pat Cummins' comment on Abhishek Sharma's Instagram post

A memorable IPL 2024 campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad faced Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 final at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

Trending

The 2016 IPL winners, who posted 175 runs in their previous fixture at the same venue, during the Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals, couldn't get going right from the word go. The Sunrisers' explosive batting line-up failed to step up when it mattered the most as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals only to be bowled out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs.

While Pat Cummins top scored for his side with a 19-ball 24-run knock, all-rounder Andre Russell was Kolkata's pick of the bowlers having finished with the figures of 3/19. Chasing a mere 114 runs for their third IPL crown, Shreyas Iyer's men achieved the target in just 10.3 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Nevertheless, it was a completely memorable IPL 2024 campaign for runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad, whose batters lit up the tournament with their batting masterclass throughout the season.

They finished second in the points table upon the completion of the league stage with 17 points from 14 matches. In addition, SRH registered the highest-ever team total (287) in IPL and also the highest-ever powerplay score (125) in T20 cricket history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️