"Super Name Machi" - Chennai Super Kings react to Lucknow Supergiants' name

Lucknow Supergiants have grabbed the headlines after unveiling their new name last evening on social media. Many fans will remember that in 2016 and 2017, the Pune-based franchise was known as Rising Pune Supergiants.

Current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was the leader of the Supergiants in their first season. Referring to that connection, the Chennai-based franchise welcomed the Lucknow Supergiants to the IPL with the following message:

"'Super' Name Machi! (winking emoji with a yellow heart)"

CSK put the focus on the word super, highlighting how there was a similarity between their team name and the Lucknow franchise's new name.

By posting the winking emoji, the Chennai-based franchise may also be hinting towards their connection with the Supergiants as MS Dhoni played for the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017. The Lucknow Supergiants responded to CSK with a wink and a GIF of MS Dhoni.

With all due respect, we missed you those 2 years: Lucknow Supergiants to Rajasthan Royals

All IPL franchises have acknowledged the Supergiants on social media. Rajasthan Royals (RR) tried to pull their leg by reminding them about the Rising Pune Supergiants team.

However, the Lucknow team's Twitter admin gave a witty reply to RR:

"With all due respect, we missed you those 2 years."

In case you didn't know, Rising Pune Supergiants were one of the two teams replacing Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings during the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons. Gujarat Lions were the other franchise. RR and CSK received a temporary suspension due to off-field reasons.

But now in IPL 2022, fans will see a team from Gujarat and a team named Supergiants playing alongside the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings for the first time ever.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee