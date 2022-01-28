Suraj Thakuria: From best friend to nutritionist, the man who unlocked Venkatesh Iyer's true potential 

Venkatesh Iyer calls him his best friend. He calls Venkatesh Iyer his life mentor. Both had a dream of playing cricket for India. Venkatesh did realise his dream. But as if inspired by Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘main ab bhi wahi sapne dekh raha hu, lekin do ticket pe’ dialogue, he is living that dream with his childhood buddy Suraj Thakuria.

When IPL 2021 was halted on May 4, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins from seven games. At the end of the seventh game, head coach Brendon McCullum publicly slammed their cautious starts with the bat. Cut to the second leg in the UAE, Shubman Gill had a new opening partner in Venkatesh Iyer.

The seam-bowling all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh had made a name for himself in the domestic circuit, but doubts remained over his ability to make the step up. However, the 26-year-old hit the ground running and played a major role in helping KKR reach their third IPL final. His stocks went through the roof as the Indian team first roped him in as a net bowler before giving him the coveted cap in the home T20Is versus New Zealand last November.

From getting picked by the Kolkata-based franchise for 20 lakhs to being retained for a whopping 8 crore, Venkatesh Iyer has traversed the journey from chasing the India dream to the team looking to his all-round skills. But behind the ‘rags to riches’ success is a story of sacrifice, hard work, discipline, ethos, and most importantly, of a man who inspired a complete transformation.

As the IPL was hit by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Venkatesh came back to his hometown Indore without getting a single game, and without any idea that his life was about to change in a few months’ time.

“Once he came back to Indore, we made a proper structured diet, because I knew for the upcoming 20 days or 30 days or maybe 45 days, he was going to be in Indore itself and will have all the facilities. So that time, we were very specific about the daily routine, the meal timings, when he should go to the ground – everything was very structured.

“He is a foodie and a happy-go-lucky guy when it comes to eating. But that time I realized that it was something serious and we needed to do it together, and I had to give my 100 percent and gather all the information which I can help him with,” Suraj Thakuria, Venkatesh Iyer’s best friend said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

They couldn’t meet every day as the country was grappling with a morbid second wave of the pandemic. But Suraj ensured Venkatesh sent him pictures of whatever he was eating throughout the day. Quelling the bias against supplements, he mentioned the need to increase Venkatesh’s protein intake for a better recovery of his body. He even prescribed him to measure each and every item before having it.

“He had to initially send me pictures of each and everything he was eating so that I could tell him if he was taking anything extra or anything less. Protein supplements are still not supported in our country, which is a very bad thing is what I feel, and majority of the people feel one scoop of Whey is enough for the day. But that is not the case; sportspersons need to have more protein in their diet for better recovery than a normal person. The protein depends on the body weight and the body composition and what activity they are involved in.

“Taking a huge meal at once would give him some discomfort, so we had to divide the meals for a better gut health. And then, we were quantifying few things. By quantifying, what I mean is, we have a small food measuring scale back home. He had to measure the food before eating, so that I came to know of his calorie intake. We were tracking the calories, we were changing the calories according to matches, practice and rest day,” Suraj elaborated.

A nutrition consultant by profession, he officially took ‘Venky’ – as he is popularly called – under his wings in the second half of 2020.

“We had started five or six months before KKR picked him, but we were on and off because things were not happening and some other issues came up and we were not able to do it. But when this KKR scenario came, we were sure that we were going to get at least that one match and we had to make sure we gave our best performance on that day. So that we come into the limelight and obviously it was a very big opportunity for him,” Suraj stated.

After putting in impressive performances for Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January 2021, Venkatesh Iyer was rewarded with a maiden IPL contract on February 18.

“But I am the sportsman, why are you doing all this?”

The picture was clicked a few days after Venky got a job with Deloitte, also a few days before his Ranji Trophy debut vs Hyderabad [Credits: Suraj Thakuria]

The journey started when both Suraj and Venkatesh were pursuing MBA in Finance from Indore’s Institute of Management Studies. While Venky was simultaneously playing white-ball cricket for the state, Suraj was doing a course on nutrition.

“That is when I was very calculative about my things – what to eat and what not to eat in college. And he was always like, ‘But I am the sportsman, why are you doing all this?’ I used to carry a food measuring scale because I was passionate about all these things,” Suraj declared.

It was this passion which rubbed off on his once under-13 club captain. Given the fine margins in cricket, Suraj gave Venky an informed opinion on how taking control of nutrition would give him an edge over others.

“The problem in India is, when it comes to fitness, we are talking about Virat Kohli’s regime, his workout routine, but no one talks about nutrition. Workouts won’t help if you're not doing the nutrition right, you cannot perform at your best in matches.

“So you need to be very calculative about how much carbs and proteins you need on the day before the match and on the match day. It also depends on whether it’s a T20 or Test match, so you need to manage all these stuff to perform. It might give you just 0.1 percent edge over others, but that really matters,” Suraj explained.

Venkatesh Iyer is extremely fortunate that his closest friend is a nutritionist who has known how his body functions and his food habits since they were just 10 years old. To spare the mental burden of a sacrifice, Suraj modelled Venky's diet around his go-to food, i.e sambar rice.

“I didn’t force him, but I asked him to think about it. I told him, ‘Let's start and if you don't like it, you can definitely come and say no directly to my face’. And when it comes to a cricketer or any sportsperson, you cannot give them very specific food. What I did for him was, I knew that he loves to have sambar rice or other things that he usually eats at home.

“So I was making his diet according to his comfort food, because I didn’t want to give him that mental pressure of having to do some sacrifice. That is where things really happened and worked for me, because he was eating what he was eating earlier, just that the quantity was changed. And we included few more other items in the diet,” Suraj added.

It worked wonders as Venkatesh Iyer shed more than four kilograms in the four-and-a-half month gap before the UAE leg. From weighing 88.1kg on May 11, he operated at 84kg while smashing 370 runs in the 10 games for KKR. Everyone puts in effort. But when the results are tangible, the satisfaction and the ensuing belief hit different.

Venky and Suraj strike a pose with Punjab Kings' David Miller during IPL 2011 [Credits: Suraj Thakuria]

In an exclusive interview to Sportskeeda last November, Venkatesh Iyer had mentioned how he has been inspired him to “draw information from food”. Asked to shed light on it, Suraj said it had initially started with him asking Venky about nutritional content in food items while dining out. That exercise has now become muscle memory.

“We developed awareness about food. When we used to go have something at a restaurant, I used to casually ask him about the content of carbs, oil etc. in a particular item. It’s always estimation – you can’t be accurate at all times – but estimations are good enough to know what you are eating. So at the back of his mind, he knows he needs to have this much calorie throughout the day.

“So whenever food comes to the table, he now subconsciously starts calculating the quantity and it’s calorie. I have asked him to check the calorie and the amount of nutrition even packaged food items have. Even if you are having a cheat meal, it’s important to make note of what you are having at that time. You can’t compensate a cheat meal with a small workout,” Suraj remarked.

Here is a man, who worked as a relationship manager at HDFC just to appease his parents to let him stay connected with fitness. Financial stability is the primary concern of every middle-class family, but Suraj’s priority has always been job satisfaction. How he uses “we” every time while talking about Venky speaks volumes of the pride he takes in being the "Ajit Tendulkar" figure to his best friend.

Long-distance relationship

Venkatesh Iyer, clad in KKR colours, departs for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 [Credits: Suraj Thakuria]

Be it playing for the same club or meeting over samosas after MBA classes, Venkatesh and Suraj kept seeing each other throughout the day. But now, after breaking into the international cauldron, Suraj barely gets to meet his favourite client in person. But distance hasn’t hampered their routine one bit.

All tours start with Venkatesh sending Suraj pictures of the spread available at the hotel. Suraj then tells him what all to avoid, while modifying his macronutrients, essential vitamins and minerals, and other sports supplements.

“When you're travelling and you don't have your comfort food at the hotel, it's a big challenge. So on the first day of the tour, he sends me pictures and I tell him what needs to be avoided and what can be taken and what it’ll work like. We distribute the protein and other supplements we usually take in a day, and discuss the portion size and meal timings of the same,” Suraj told Sportskeeda.

Granular details count for a lot when one is competing on the global stage. He further gave insights into how Venky's diets change according to training sessions and formats of the game.

“He first gives me his routine, the amount of gym, endurance and practice sessions scheduled for the days before a match. He cannot tell me the whole thing, but he tells me whatever is of my concern and I make the charts accordingly. A day before and during a Test match, I usually increase his carbohydrate intake from different sources, to deliver enough energy while also focusing on his hydration.

“And when it's a T20 match, I give him the same thing one day before, and on the match day, he has to distribute the energy drinks at specific overs. If he's bowling a spell of four overs, it's better if he has the drink immediately after his spell gets over so that he can recover his energy for the remainder of the innings. The match diets depend on several factors such as his role in the team, weather conditions, how he feels on that particular day, what calorie range we need to stick to etc.,” Suraj detailed.

While Virat Kohli is regarded as the gold standard of fitness in Indian cricket, Suraj opined that everyone should know their body first and train accordingly.

“We all love Virat Kohli’s fitness, but everyone’s body is different. If I give Venky a lot of meat – he is a Tamil guy – it’s not going to work. Virat Kohli is one in a thousand; if you are willing to be like him, then give your everything. And if not, then at least do the things that might work for you – like managing the food. You cannot survive on salads or meat if you are coming from a different background. Virat Kohli is getting into the vegan part, which might not work for a normal domestic or club-level player because of the lack of facilities, supplements and budget. So it’s important to know what best you can do with the resources you have,” he exhorted.

He has trained 13 cricketers till date, including helping fast bowlers Avesh Khan and Ankit Rajpoot beat lockdown-induced fitness issues and get back to their best versions.

After the first Covid-19 scare, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) resumed cricket in the country with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It was that month that Avesh joined hands with Suraj. The 25-year-old was 91kg then. Ankit, who enrolled himself the following month, was touching 94kg. A year later, Avesh has dropped 6 kilos while UP’s Ankit is maintaining himself at 84kg.

Avesh Khan - Left: 88.9 kg; Right: 84.5 kg [Credits: Suraj Thakuria]

Nowadays, almost every team has their own trainer and nutritionist. And it becomes a challenge for both Suraj and his protégés when they play for different franchises in the IPL. However, while the position at KKR was vacant, Avesh had informed the Delhi Capitals nutritionist about his set routine. Madhya Pradesh team trainer Dr. Mayank Agarwal has also been very cooperative.

“I have been very lucky in such things. When it comes to KKR, they didn’t have a nutritionist earlier. But Delhi had, and Avesh told her about me and the kind of routine we were following. They were very supportive and didn’t want to interfere,” Suraj revealed.

They regularly update an Excel sheet which makes note of key parameters like weight, water intake, supplementation, feedback, among others. According to Suraj, Ankit Rajpoot is the most sincere among the trident, when it comes to meticulously ticking every box.

Giving mental strength, too

Venkatesh Iyer has represented India in 3 T20Is and 2 ODIs so far

These days, not a single interview goes without Venkatesh Iyer thanking his best friend for bringing about his transformation but also instilling self-belief in him.

Suraj admitted that Venkatesh’s clarity of mind stood out from a very young age. He recalled a knock in age-group cricket which first hinted at the promising prospect that Venkatesh would become.

“When we were at the club together, we wanted to work hard like reaching the ground at 6 in the morning, watering the pitch, rolling it, all these stuff. But he wanted to work smart. We used to do the drills for hours, when he used to go into the nets for a 20-minute session, pack his bags, get done with his batting part, before focusing on the other aspects. Such was his clarity that we used to think we were doing something wrong. And then, we started following his routine.

“He has been practical and has a clear vision since the under-13 days. When we were struggling to get into the MP or division teams while he had already made the cut, I knew he was going to make it big. And I remember, it was an under-14 or under-15 match, but he played a great knock of 130 or 135 runs at the Holkar Stadium. And he was so exhausted that he literally fainted on the ground,’ Suraj laughed, one borne out of pride.

As recently as the second half of IPL 2021, Suraj had admonished Venkatesh for playing a rash shot in one of the games. But what again underlined his remarkable clarity of mind was how he calmly replied. Suraj reiterated that that one just has to hear him out and show full support.

“He is going to talk to you about whatever he is thinking and come up with his own solutions; you just need to listen and back him. It might have been the knockout stages of the IPL, and he got out playing a silly shot. And when I was bashing him on the phone, he told me how it is his responsibility to take care of the six overs of powerplay and not play the 20 overs,” he said.

But for someone who interacts with him on a daily basis, how big a task is it to cocoon an international cricketer from the unnecessarily harsh outside world? Here too, Venkatesh has come up with his own coping mechanism. He has already made constant criticism a part and parcel of his life, so much so, that he even enjoys memes about himself.

“We usually share memes on Instagram – there are memes on him – but he is very clear that he won’t ever take these things to bed. Same with any arguments he has with me. He sees, he thinks about it, but it doesn’t matter at the end of the day. He’s like, ‘Yeh rehne wala; if I want to do big, I have to ignore these,’” Suraj praised.

But he does play an important role in helping Venkatesh move on, thus avoiding complacency or excessive soul-searching from percolating.

“I just tell him two words: ‘good job’. Be it a hundred, a fifty, or even 20, if I think that is a good score, I praise him. Both of us know that we cannot keep these in our head for more than 15-20 minutes, we have to focus on the next training and match,” he concluded.

Everyone will remember Venkatesh Iyer as the studious guy who dreamt of playing cricket for India. But it’s time we started recognising and appreciating the supporting acts.

Not everyone has the privilege of having a Suraj Thakuria in their life. And if Suraj indeed goes on to realise his dream of being in the Indian dressing room – as the team’s nutritionist – it will be a win for his passion and the importance of nutrition in high-performance sport.

Also Read Article Continues below

Suraj with Venky (L) and Avesh (R) at the Holkar International Airport, Indore [Credits: Suraj Thakuria]

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule