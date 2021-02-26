Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, and other cricketers react to Vinay Kumar's retirement

Indian pacer R Vinay Kumar announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday (February 26). The right-arm medium-fast bowler represented the Indian cricket team in one Test, 31 ODIs, and nine T20Is.

In the IPL, Vinay Kumar played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Kochi Tuskers Kerala. He won the IPL championship thrice.

Over the years, Vinay shared the dressing room with some legendary players. Many of his teammates congratulated him on a fine career.

Here are some of the top reactions.

Irfan Pathan, Mayank Agarwal send wishes to Vinay Kumar on his retirement

Congratulations @Vinay_Kumar_R on a wonderful career 👏🏼👏🏼

Been an inspiration to many and created some terrific memories 😊

Wishing you the very best ahead . — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) February 26, 2021

Vinay Kumar played a pivotal role in the Karnataka cricket team's success. The Davanagere-born pacer played 139 first-class matches in his career. Most of his appearances came for the Karnataka side. Vinay scalped 504 wickets and aggregated 3,311 runs in his first-class career.

In List-A cricket, Vinay Kumar took 223 wickets in 141 fixtures. In the IPL, he has 105 wickets to his name in 105 games. Vinay's last IPL appearance came for the Kolkata Knight Riders in a match against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the 2018 season.

Vinay Kumar scalped 10 T20I wickets

Vinay Kumar made his international debut in an ODI match against the Zimbabwe cricket team in 2010. He achieved his best international bowling figures of 4/30 in an ODI against the England cricket team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2011. Although Vinay never played a Cricket World Cup match for Team India, he was a part of many memorable games.

His last appearance for the Men in Blue came in November 2013 against Australia. Unfortunately, Vinay Kumar struggled to bowl well at Bengaluru that night as the Aussie batsmen scored 102 runs off his nine overs.