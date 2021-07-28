Suresh Raina dedicates the first chapter of his book 'Believe' to Sachin Tendulkar 

Suresh Raina is one of the most loved Indian cricketers. He has now decided to try his hand at being an author. Raina released his autobiography 'Believe — What Life and Cricket Taught Me’ on June 14, 2021. He dedicated the first chapter of his book to the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

In the chapter, Raina credited Tendulkar with guiding him and helping him realize his potential. Raina also went on to say that the title of the book was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar.

According to Raina, the Master Blaster taught Raina the importance of belief, which helped the Indian cricketer when he was struggling with injuries and poor form. He knew if he believed in himself, nothing was impossible.

The title of my book #Believe is inspired by you @sachin_rt Paaji, thank you for guiding me & making me realise my potential. I have dedicated the first chapter of my book to you, hope you will enjoy reading it! Continue to shower your blessings on me! #believe pic.twitter.com/hW4hPJGT6B — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 28, 2021

Suresh Raina thanked Sachin Tendulkar for helping him and asked the legend to continue showering his blessings on him. It was a very sweet gesture from Raina, who also took to his Twitter account to thank Tendulkar.

Suresh Raina will be in action during the remainder of IPL 2021

Suresh Raina will be looking forward to IPL 2021.

Suresh Raina represents the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. After missing out on the 2020 season, Raina was back in action during the IPL 2021. He had a mediocre outing as he scored 123 runs at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 126.80.

Raina will want to make a stronger comeback in the second half of the league. However, the lack of match practice could prove to be an issue.

The Chennai Super Kings are currently second in the points table, only behind the Delhi Capitals, who have played an additional game. Chennai also has the best net run rate amongst all the franchises. Suresh Raina is an integral part of their team and CSK will be hoping that he can get back to his best.

The remainder of the IPL 2021 is scheduled to take place in the UAE. The first match will be played on September 19 between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Viewers are already looking forward to this match as it is considered the El Clasico of the IPL.

