Suryakumar Yadav declared fit by NCA; to join Mumbai Indians camp for IPL 2024 on Friday: Reports

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to receive a massive boost as star batter Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly been declared fit for participation in the IPL 2024 season by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Suryakumar will join the MI training camp on Friday, April 5, and might be in contention to feature in their next IPL 2024 game against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7.

Suryakumar Yadav had suffered a grade two tear in his ankle during the T20I game against South Africa at Johannesburg. While he had surgery done on the same, SKY later discovered that he also had to be operated on for sports hernia, and that led to him missing the initial few games for Mumbai in the ongoing IPL season.

Suryakumar Yadav's comeback might give MI a new lease of life

MI have had a horrific start to their IPL 2024 season as they are rock bottom after three losses from three games. They also took a massive hit to their net run rate after the six-wicket loss in their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Suryakumar Yadav's potential return will not only bring his X-factor but also his experience and the 'been there, done that' mindset. The star batter had a sensational IPL 2023 season where he scored 605 runs from 16 games at an average of 43.21 and a strike rate of 181.14. The incredible season included five half-centuries and a hundred.

There have been several times this season where MI have felt the void of Suryakumar's absence and it will be interesting to see if he returns straightaway against the Capitals. The aforementioned report claimed that the team management will take a call on SKY's participation based on how he shapes up in the nets on Friday.