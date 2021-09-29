IPL 2021: "Don't think he's out of form but the way he got out today, that will be of some concern" - Ajay Jadeja on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav burst onto the international stage after making his T20I debut against England earlier this year. The Mumbai batter made a keen impression on the Indian selectors and is part of Team India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

However, Suryakumar's recent form has been a cause of concern for both the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Indian think-tank. With scores of 3, 5, 8, and 0, Suryakumar Yadav has looked uncharacteristically out of sorts in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE.

While discussing Yadav's recent form on Cricbuzz, Ajay Jadeja opined that the batter's lack of form might be down to a mindset issue. The former Indian cricketer also suggested that Yadav's manner of dismissal against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday was a slight cause for concern. Jadeja said:

"We all want to see Suryakumar Yadav back in form. I still don't think he's out of form but the way he got out today, that will be of some concern. When the player himself starts doubting himself about his performance, that's a dangerous sign. However, I think that the confidence that he has exhibited in the last few years, whenever he used to come out to bat for the Mumbai Indians and his body language exuded confidence. That was good to see, even when he wasn't scoring the big runs. However, today it seemed like he himself has been bogged down by some pressure."

Jadeja was quick to add that Suryakumar's form wasn't down to any technical glitches or vulnerabilities in his game. He encouraged the 31-year-old to relax and have a conversation with the experienced campaigners in the MI dugout.

Jadeja explained:

"It's simple for SKY. His game hasn't changed in a matter of a couple of days. The gap between bat and pad is never a concern for him because that's his strength. He just needs to relax. I'm sure every player goes through this phase. It's a mindset thing and he can get over that, simply by having a conversation with the experienced names in his dressing room."

"If he scores runs in the next game and leads his team to victory, people will forget this bad spell of four matches" - Virender Sehwag on Suryakumar Yadav

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was quick to defend Suryakumar Yadav as well. Sehwag, who stated that any player can go through such rough patches, feels the MI batter will hush his critics if he manages to play a match-winning knock in the next game.

Sehwag explained:

"Any player can go through a lack of form. If he scores runs in the next game and leads his team to victory, people will forget this bad spell of four matches. The team management could have made the call to drop him instead of Kishan."

Sehwag pointed to the Indian team's plans to phase Rohit Sharma into the side during the 2012-13 tour of Australia and suggested MI could take a leaf out of the book to allow their players to find some form.

The former Indian batter stated:

"Mumbai can rotate players to allow them to find their form. The Indian team had a similar situation in Australia in 2012/13. Myself, Gambhir and Sachin were at the top of the order and the team wanted Rohit Sharma to play all games. So the three of us sat out for each game and gave the other person a chance to come good. Mumbai Indians can take a leaf out of that book."

Mumbai Indians, who beat PBKS on Tuesday, will next face the Delhi Capitals (DC) on October 2nd.

