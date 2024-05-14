Suryakumar Yadav makes a hilarious comment on Jasprit Bumrah's stylish photo ahead of MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Suryakumar Yadav had an amusing reaction to Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Jasprit Bumrah's latest Instagram photo. The fast bowler donned stylish formal black attire, which caught the attention of the No. 1 T20I batter along with several fans.

Suryakumar has a jovial nature and has often been spotted dropping comments on various cricketers' posts and offering his two cents on viral videos as well.

Suryakumar's comment on Bumrah's post was a reference to the popular comedy movie, Welcome, starring Nana Pateker as Uday Shetty. Uday's brother (Anil Kapoor) tries to calm him down comically when he gets angry or is in the process of taking a drastic step.

Here's what he commented:

"Control Uday Control 🔥"

In terms of form, both players have been impressive in the ongoing IPL season. Suryakumar Yadav has aggregated 345 runs at a strike rate of around 170, with a century to his name. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is the Purple Cap holder with 20 scalps in 13 appearances at a terrific average of 16.80.

MI vs LSG: Can Lucknow trump the hapless Mumbai?

The Mumbai Indians are all set to host the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday (May 17). With only four wins in 13 games, MI have already been knocked out of the race to the playoffs. Their last game was a rain-shortened affair, which saw the Kolkata Knight Riders secure an 18-run victory.

However, with six victories in 12 games, LSG can make an entry into the top-four, if they win their remaining two games by a good margin.

Before facing Mumbai, the Super Giants will be locking horns with Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, May 14, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In their last outing, LSG faced the SunRisers Hyderabad and posted a modest total of 165. In response, the Hyderabad side secured a remarkable victory by chasing down the score in less than 10 overs, with fantastic knocks from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

It will be interesting to see if the KL Rahul-led side can overcome the challenges of Delhi and Mumbai to gain entry into the IPL 2024 playoffs.

