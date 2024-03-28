Suryakumar Yadav might miss a few more games for MI in IPL 2024: Reports

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly set to be on the sidelines for a few more games in the ongoing IPL 2024 season as he is recovering from a sports hernia surgery.

According to reports from The Times of India with PTI inputs, a source confirmed that while Suryakumar was getting close to being back on the field for Mumbai, he will need to wait for a few more games to be completely fit.

Here's what the BCCI source had to say:

"Surya is making very good progress and very soon he will be back playing for MI. However, he might have to sit out for a few more games, having missed the first two."

The Mumbai Indians desperately need Suryakumar Yadav's services as they have gotten off to yet another slow start in their IPL season. After two games, Hardik Pandya and his men are yet to get points on the board.

Suryakumar Yadav cannot be rushed with T20 World Cup in mind: BCCI source

The source further gave BCCI's perspective on Suryakumar Yadav's recovery and made it clear that the idea is to ensure the star batter is available for India in the T20 World Cup, to be played in June later this year.

To ensure that, the source claimed that it was crucial to not rush SKY back into competitive cricket, with the risk of having a setback to his sports hernia recovery.

"For BCCI, the main concern is if he is on course for World T20 (T20 World Cup) which he is. Obviously, he will play for MI but after a sports hernia surgery, he can't be rushed," the source concluded.

Suryakumar had his most prolific IPL season last year, with a staggering 605 runs in 16 games including five half-centuries and a hundred at a mind-boggling strike rate of 181.14 in the season overall.