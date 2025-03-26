Suryakumar Yadav purchases 2 luxury apartments worth way more than his IPL 2025 salary: Reports

India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has recently purchased two luxury apartments in Deonar, Mumbai, according to celebrity photographer and reporter Viral Bhayani. The batter is currently representing the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL 2025).

What's interesting about Yadav's purchase of these flats is that they reportedly cost a sum total of INR 21.1 crore, which is more than what he will earn in IPL 2025. For the record, Yadav earns INR 16.5 crore from Mumbai Indians, who retained him ahead of last year's mega auction.

These apartments are located in the Godrej Sky Terraces project in Deonar, which is a suburb of Mumbai located to the east of Govandi and west of Chembur.

Suryakumar Yadav led Mumbai Indians in Hardik Pandya's absence

Suryakumar Yadav was tasked with leading MI in their opening encounter of IPL 2025 against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Regular captain Hardik Pandya was suspended for a slow over-rate offence from last season.

However, Surya couldn't lead the team to a win as they were beaten by four wickets. Batting first, MI could only get to 155 in 20 overs. Yadav was stumped by MS Dhoni off a googly from Noor Ahmad. He scored 29 off 26 deliveries. CSK chased down the total rather comfortably.

As his recent form has not been good, Surya will be keen on improving and putting up better showings as the season progresses. MI next travel to Ahmedabad to take on the Gujarat Titans on Saturday, March 29.

Notably, MI ended IPL 2024 at the last position of the league table. Surya, on the personal front, scored 345 runs in 11 innings with a hundred and three 50s, hitting with a strike rate of 167.47.

