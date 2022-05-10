Suryakumar Yadav to remain out of action for four weeks - Reports

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of action for at least four weeks if reports are to be believed.

The 31-year-old cricketer got hit in the forearm against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 6, which has ruled him out of the remainder of IPL 2022. The Mumbai franchise, in a statement, said:

"Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left forearm and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team."

Mumbai Indians



As per reports in Cricbuzz, Suryakumar Yadav will also miss a couple of games against South Africa. Incidentally, India are scheduled to host the Proteas for five Twenty20 Internationals, starting June 9. However, Yadav has not been completely ruled out of the bilateral series.

The selectors are likely to meet in a couple of days to pick the squad for the home series. The Mumbai-born cricketer could be picked although this is subject to him attaining full fitness.

Suryakumar has not traveled to the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation. Instead, he is currently in Mumbai and will undergo scans shortly.

"I will be back in no time" - Suryakumar Yadav

The India international, who looked in superb form with the bat, had an abrupt end to his IPL 2022 stint. Suryakumar looked in a happy space and assured fans that he will return to action very soon.

Taking to Twitter, the talismanic batter wrote:

"With all your good wishes and support, I will be back in no time. To my MI family, I will be cheering for you from the other side, this time. Let’s finish the tournament on a high note and display our true character on field."

Surya Kumar Yadav



Suryakumar, who missed a couple of games at the start of the tournament, had amassed 309 runs from eight games, including three half-centuries.

