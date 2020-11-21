Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been in scintillating form in the past three years in both domestic cricket as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL). In IPL 2020, he scored 480 runs in 16 games and took the team home in some crucial run-chases. However, it was not enough for him to get selected in the Indian limited-overs squad for the tour to Australia.

While the 30-year-old was very disappointed on missing out, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar sent him a message, advising him to make best use of the chances he gets. Suryakumar took heart from whatever the Little Master said and is hopeful of finding a place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

"The selection is not in my hand. So, I don’t think much….Even Sachin Tendulkar “paaji” sent me a message asking me to continue scoring runs and I would like to use the chances and do well… I will try my best to be in contention for the World T20 team," Suryakumar Yadav was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times

Rohit Sharma is a fantastic captain who puts the team before his own self: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav also believes that Rohit Sharma is a very selfless captain.

Suryakumar Yadav believes that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is a very selfless captain. MI have become the most successful franchise in the history of the IPL, winning 5 trophies in 8 years, and a lot of credit for the same goes to Rohit's captaincy.

'Hitman', as he is known, sacrificed his opening slot for Suryakumar back in IPL 2018, which helped the latter deliver a breakthrough season. Thus, the 30-year-old keeps Rohit in high regard and always enjoys batting with him.

"Rohit “bhai” is a fantastic captain who puts the team first before his own self. He has led MI to five titles due to his fine captaincy and top-class batting. He took over as a captain in 2013 and left his opening slot for me. It was incredible of him to do so. I enjoy so much when I am batting alongside him," Suryakumar yadav said.

It will be interesting to see whether Suryakumar Yadav finally gets the maiden Indian call-up that he so richly deserves anytime soon.