Suryakumar Yadav’s sad reaction after learning about Tilak Varma’s retire out in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Suryakumar Yadav expressed sadness after the team management decided to retire out Tilak Varma during the IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, April 4. The decision was made during the final stages of the game when MI needed 24 runs from the last seven balls.

Tilak was batting on 25 (23) at that juncture with captain Hardik Pandya and was struggling to hit the big shots. After the fifth ball of the 19th over, Tilak was asked to return to the pavilion and was replaced by Mitchell Santner as the Mumbai Indians' management wanted quick runs. The move did not work as Santner (2) and Pandya (28) could only manage 11 runs in the last seven balls, resulting in a 12-run defeat for MI.

An X user posted a video to give fans a glimpse of Suryakumar Yadav's reaction to the management's decision to retire out Tilak Varma. In it, Surya could be seen debating the call with head coach Mahela Jayawardene and expressing his displeasure.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"I just needed someone fresh to go, and he was struggling" - MI head coach on retiring out Tilak Varma during IPL 2025 match vs LSG

At the post-match press conference, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene explained his thought process behind the decision to replace Tilak Varma with Mitchell Santner during the final stages of the IPL 2025 match against LSG. The 47-year-old stated that after witnessing Tilak's struggle to find rhythm, they thought sending someone fresh might help during the chase.

"I think Tilak batted well for us when we lost that wicket and that partnership with Surya and he just wanted to get going but he just couldn’t then. I waited till the last few overs hoping that because he spent some time there, so he should have been able to get that hit out of the way, but I just felt that at the end I just needed someone fresh to go and he was struggling," Jayawardene said (via Indian Express).

