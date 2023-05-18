Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Jaydev Unadkat at LSG for the remainder of IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roped in Suryansh Shedge as a replacement for the injured pacer Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 18.

The development comes a week after the senior Saurashtra pacer sustained a shoulder injury during training and was ruled out of the tournament. The announcement was made by IPL’s official Twitter handle on Thursday, May 18. It wrote:

“Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Jaydev Unadkat at @LucknowIPL.”

The 20-year-old Shedge joins the Lucknow franchise for a base price of ₹20 lakh.

The Mumbai-based all-rounder has scored 184 runs and scalped 12 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, in the U-25 State A Trophy. The right-handed batter also holds the record for the fastest triple hundred (326 off 137 balls) in Giles Shield Tournament in youth cricket.

Meanwhile, Jaydev Unadkat is in the race against time to regain his fitness ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to begin on June 7 at the Oval in London. The left-arm seamer is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The BCCI shared an update on the injured pacer on May 8, saying:

"Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage.”

Jaydev Unadkat’s LSG to on the brink of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs

The Lucknow Super Giants recently beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by five runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

This came after Marcus Stoinis (89* off 47 balls) and Pandya (49* off 42 deliveries) starred with the bat to post 177/3 on the board. Later, pacer Mohsin Khan kept his nerves to defend 11 off the last over to secure two crucial points.

Krunal Pandya and Co. are now on the brink of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs. The franchise are currently placed third with seven wins in 13 games.

LSG, who currently have 15 points, can reach a maximum of 17 points for a top-two finish, if they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last group-stage match on Saturday, May 20.

