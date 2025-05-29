  • home icon
  • Suyash Sharma cleans up Marcus Stoinis for 17-ball 26 with a googly as batter misses his swipe in PBKS vs RCB IPL Qualifier 1 2025 match

Suyash Sharma cleans up Marcus Stoinis for 17-ball 26 with a googly as batter misses his swipe in PBKS vs RCB IPL Qualifier 1 2025 match

By Shankar
Modified May 29, 2025 21:07 IST
2025 IPL: Qualiﬁer 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Marcus Stoinis walks back to the dugout on Thursday - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) leg-spinner Suyash Sharma dismissed Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for 26 in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. The match is taking place in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The right-hander fell trying to heave a wrong'un to the leg-side and saw his leg-stump knocked back in the 11th over.

It was Sharma's third wicket of the innings after he had removed Shashank Singh and the impact sub Musheer Khan for 3 and 0, respectively.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The dismissal put the PBKS innings in further disarray as they had pinned their hopes on Stoinis to take them to a score they could compete with in the second innings. This is PBKS' first appearance in the playoff after 2014, the year they also reached the final, where they finished runners-up to Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB bowlers leave PBKS innings in tatters in Mullanpur

The RCB bowlers vindicated their captain Rajat Patidar's decision to field first by denting the PBKS innings with early strikes. The prolific opening duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya fell for 18 and 7, respectively.

Josh Hazlewood, who replaced Nuwan Thushara in the playing XI, dismissed Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer for 4 and 2, respectively. It left the PBKS innings in tatters in front of their home fans.

Suyash Sharma created further dents in the PBKS batting line-up by dismissing Shashank Singh, Musheer Khan, and Marcus Stoinis. It left the responsibility on Azmatullah Omarazai to take the hosts to a respectable score on Thursday.

PBKS will miss the services of Marco Jansen for the rest of the tournament. He will link up with the South African squad, in preparation for the WTC final against Australia at Lord's on June 11. At the time of writing, PBKS were bowled out for 101 in 14.1 overs.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Edited by Aditya Singh
