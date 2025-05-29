Suyash Sharma comes up with interesting celebration after cleaning up Shashank Singh in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) leg-spinner Suyash Sharma got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Sharma in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 29. The match is being played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

After being put to bat first, PBKS got off to a miserable start as they lost five wickets within seven overs. Suyash was brought into the attack in the ninth over and struck straightaway, getting rid of Shashank on the second ball.

The swashbuckling batter went for the slog sweep but was undone by the googly. He failed to get any connection, and the ball ended up crashing onto the stumps. Shashank scored just three runs off five balls during his brief stay at the crease.

Trending

Suyash celebrated the wicket with his version of the "I'm here" celebration. You can watch the video of the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Suyash Sharma bowled a fantastic first over. The crafty spinner gave just two runs while bagging two wickets.

PBKS debutant Musheer Khan was Suyash Sharma's second victim in the ninth over

Musheer Khan made his IPL debut in the game after being drafted in as the impact substitute by PBKS amid their batting collapse. However, the 20-year-old couldn't deliver an impactful performance in the high-pressure match, registering a three-ball duck.

He was dismissed on the penultimate ball of the ninth over attempting to play the sweep shot against Suyash Sharma. He missed the ball and it ended up hitting the pad.

Musheer went for the DRS after being adjudged LBW by on-field umpire Michael Gough. It could not save him as the ball-tracking showed three reds, and he had to walk back to the pavilion without opening his account.

Expand Tweet

RCB bowlers came up with a stunning performance in Qualifier 1. At the time of writing, PBKS are reeling at 83/8 after 12 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai (5*) and Harpreet Brar (3*) are currently at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More