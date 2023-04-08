"Swagatam, Roy da!"- Jason Roy arrives in India and joins KKR squad for IPL 2023 as Shakib Al Hasan's replacement

Star English opener Jason Roy joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp on Saturday (April 8) for the remainder of the IPL 2023 season.

After Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan withdrew from the tournament last week due to personal commitments, KKR roped in Roy for INR 2.8 crore as his replacement.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has opened for the Kolkata side in both matches so far. KKR will be hoping that Roy's inclusion will give them much-needed experience in the top order.

The Kolkata franchise took to social media to give their fans an update on Roy's arrival at their camp by sharing a photo. They captioned the post:

We know you have been waiting for this! 🤩𝘚𝘸𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘢𝘮, Roy da! 💜@jasonroy20 #AmiKKR #KKR #TATAIPL2023

KKR began the season with a loss against the Punjab Kings last week. They made a rousing comeback with a resounding 81-run victory against RCB at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

KKR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata

Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata

