"Swagatam, Roy da!"- Jason Roy arrives in India and joins KKR squad for IPL 2023 as Shakib Al Hasan's replacement

Star English opener Jason Roy joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp on Saturday (April 8) for the remainder of the IPL 2023 season.
After Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan withdrew from the tournament last week due to personal commitments, KKR roped in Roy for INR 2.8 crore as his replacement.
Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has opened for the Kolkata side in both matches so far. KKR will be hoping that Roy's inclusion will give them much-needed experience in the top order.
The Kolkata franchise took to social media to give their fans an update on Roy's arrival at their camp by sharing a photo. They captioned the post:
We know you have been waiting for this! 🤩𝘚𝘸𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘢𝘮, Roy da! 💜@jasonroy20 #AmiKKR #KKR #TATAIPL2023
KKR began the season with a loss against the Punjab Kings last week. They made a rousing comeback with a resounding 81-run victory against RCB at Eden Gardens on Thursday.
KKR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023
Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad
Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata
Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai
Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi
Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata
Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru
Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata
Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad
Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata
Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata
Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai
Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata
