T Natarajan visits Washington Sundar, plays with 'Gabba' the pet dog

Indian left-arm pacer T Natarajan recently visited teammate Washington Sundar and spent some time playing with the Tamil Nadu cricketer's adorable pet dog 'Gabba'. After playing a crucial role in India's Test win against Australia at the Gabba stadium earlier this year, Washington Sundar decided to name his pet dog after the iconic venue.

The lanky off-spinner shared a short clip on his official Twitter handle in which fans can see Natarajan playing with the dog. He captioned it:

"When Gabba had his friend over! @Natarajan_91."

Washington Sundar and T Natarajan traveled with the Indian squad to Australia as net bowlers in December last year. After injuries to a couple of players, selectors added the duo to the main squad. They got an opportunity to make their Test debut in the fourth match of the series, which was played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

They performed well and helped India secure a historic series win by emerging victorious in the game. Washington Sundar played a match-defining knock of 62 to revive India's batting after a collapse in the first innings. T Natarajan also picked up three crucial wickets in the match to help India's cause.

The duo are currently recovering from injury issues and are based in Chennai. Natarajan is already in the rehabilitation phase and has recently started training in the indoor nets. Washington Sundar has just returned from England after suffering a finger injury while playing a practice match at Durham in July.

Saba Karim believes Washington Sundar should be picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has put his weight behind Washington Sundar's inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. He feels that conditions in the UAE will require Team India to include an off-spinner. Sundar's batting will also be an added advantage, according to Karim.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim said:

"The team that was chosen by the selectors for the series against England, there were around 17 players there, I have started choosing my team from there. The players who performed well there and have not got an opportunity on the Sri Lanka tour because they were in England, you don't have any excuse to keep them out."

"There should be consistency in selection. Because of that, I have kept Washington Sundar in my team. I feel that with the matches happening in the UAE, you will need an off-spinner there and he is kind of an all-rounder," he added.

