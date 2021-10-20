T20 World Cup 2021: "I request with folded hands" - Aakash Chopra wants Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to bat up the order

Aakash Chopra has requested Team India to send Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya up the order for the duo to have a decent hit in the middle.

India face Australia in their second and final warm-up match ahead of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli-led side will hope to iron out their remaining deficiencies before they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 24.

Speaking on his wishlist from the India-Australia encounter, Aakash Chopra hoped that Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya would get more overs to bat. He explained:

"You need people in form to finish games off and for that, I request with folded hands to send them both [Surya and Hardik] up the order. You wasted a chance in the last match and you won't get this chance every time."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Team India might be looking to play Rishabh Pant ahead of Suryakumar Yadav at No.4 in the T20 World Cup. However, Chopra wants the plan to be set aside for the match against Australia. He said:

"I am getting the smell that Rishabh Pant might actually be seen playing for India at No.4 which is not a bad idea because there is no lefty up or down the order. You want to paradrop a lefty before Jaddu comes but that can wait till the Pakistan game."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Am I the only one who thought that SKY and Hardik should’ve come ahead of Pant in yesterday’s game? Or is it going to be Pant batting at No.4 in the #T20WorldCup Am I the only one who thought that SKY and Hardik should’ve come ahead of Pant in yesterday’s game? Or is it going to be Pant batting at No.4 in the #T20WorldCup ?

Pant batted at No.4 and struck a swashbuckling unbeaten 29 in Team India's win against England. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, contributed just eight runs from nine deliveries.

"Suryakumar Yadav's second half of the IPL has been lackluster" - Aakash Chopra

Suryakumar Yadav struggled for the majority of IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Surykumar Yadav needs more time in the middle considering that he was not at his best in IPL 2021. He elaborated:

"If you play him [Pant] at No.4, the ones you have kept at No.5 and No.6 don't have form. Suryakumar Yadav, of course, made runs in the last match he played for Mumbai but his second half of the IPL has been lackluster, other than one match."

The 44-year-old added that Hardik Pandya has gone through an even poorer run and the duo being back at their peak is pivotal for Team India. Chopra observed:

"Hardik Pandya has not made runs at all. You gave him few deliveries to face in the last match as well. So you have good players till No.4, who are also in form. At No.5 and No.6, you have good players but they are not in form."

Nandakumar @chitrakshh Suryakumar & Hardik pandiya batting is shabby and not upto mark,they should utilise practice matches,Sky form is anxiety, hardik won't be included,as he is out of sorts.Kohli too,has to come in form.Too many batsman struggling would do no good to the team cause,so is Bhuvi form. Suryakumar & Hardik pandiya batting is shabby and not upto mark,they should utilise practice matches,Sky form is anxiety, hardik won't be included,as he is out of sorts.Kohli too,has to come in form.Too many batsman struggling would do no good to the team cause,so is Bhuvi form. https://t.co/JzjumtkgvL

Team India could even consider playing Ishan Kishan in the middle order if Yadav or Pandya are not at their best. Kishan made a huge case for his inclusion with his exhilarating knock of 70 runs in 46 balls in the first warm-up match against England.

