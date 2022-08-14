T20 World Cup 2022: "It was shocking for me" - Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal missing the last edition

Aakash Chopra believes Yuzvendra Chahal will definitely be a part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022. The cricketer-turned-commentator expressed shock at the leg-spinner's exclusion from the Indian squad in the last edition of the tournament.

Chahal was overlooked for the T20 World Cup last year, with the likes of Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy picked ahead of him. The wily spinner has made an excellent comeback post that tournament and has almost sealed his place in the Indian squad for the upcoming edition to be played in Australia later this year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the spin-bowling options the selectors have for the global event. He had the following to say about Chahal:

"Let's start with Yuzi Chahal. His name should have one-hundred percent been there in the last World Cup as well. It was not there, you were surprised, I was also surprised. It was shocking for me."

Chopra pointed out that Chahal has dished out consistent performances since his return to the Indian side. The former Indian batter elaborated:

"As soon as we lost the World Cup, we said that it is necessary to play Yuzi Chahal. He has picked up 16 wickets in the 13 matches he has played since then in T20 internationals, an average of 18 and an economy of 7.1, which means he has been very very good."

Chahal has picked up 10 wickets in the last five T20Is he has played. The 32-year-old was rested for the recently concluded T20I series against the West Indies but is back in the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

"Yuzi is a wicket-taker" - Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal's IPL numbers

Chopra highlighted that the Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner was even more penetrative during IPL 2022, explaining:

"Yuzi is a wicket-taker, no doubt. These were international numbers. IPL numbers, the Purple Cap numbers - 27 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 19, an economy of 7.7 and a strike rate of 15. He picked up a five-wicket haul and a hat-trick as well."

Chopra concluded by opining that Chahal is a sure-shot pick in the Indian side for the T20 World Cup. The reputed commentator reasoned:

"He is the No. 1 genuine wicket-taker that you have. In my opinion, when you play a spinner, he can have two roles - one is economical if your fast bowlers are wicket-takers else you want your spinners to control the middle overs and pick up wickets. The guy is definitely going to Australia, there is no debating that."

Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up four wickets in the three T20Is he has played in Australia. This includes a best of 3/25, when he came in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja in the first T20I against Australia in Canberra in December 2020.

