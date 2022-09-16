T20 World Cup 2022: "No.4 is a good position for me" - Suryakumar Yadav on his preferred batting position

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav recently stated that while he has enjoyed playing in all batting positions, the No.4 spot seems to be ideal for him.

The right-handed batter emphasized that he relishes the opportunity to bat with positive intent during the middle overs. The Mumbai-born cricketer highlighted the importance of keeping the scoreboard ticking during this particular phase. Speaking to TOI, Yadav said:

"I have loved batting in every position: 1, 3, 4, 5. I feel that No.4 is a good position for me. The situation that I go into bat allows me to control the game. I have enjoyed myself most when I bat between overs seven and 15. I try to be positive in that phase.

"I have seen a lot of games where teams have a great powerplay and a strong finish, but I feel the most important period in a T20 game is from the eighth over to the 14th over."

The Indian think tank has tried out Suryakumar Yadav in several different batting positions in their recent fixtures. However, he is expected to bat at No.4 at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli being in the top three.

"Allows me to plan when I am sitting in the dugout" - Suryakumar Yadav on playing in the middle order

Suryakumar Yadav explained that his batting position allows him to observe the plans of the bowlers from the dressing room. He revealed that it gives him time to make plans that he can execute when he is out there in the middle.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer also suggested that he prefers watching videos of bowlers a day prior to the game. Yadav added that he likes to visualize how he is going to counter them. He elaborated:

"At the number which I bat, it allows me to watch all the bowlers and allows me to plan when I am sitting in the dugout. When I go inside, it’s all about execution. I also watch the videos of the opposition bowlers a day before the game, and sleep over it and visualise how I am going to play."

Suryakumar Yadav has showcased tremendous form in the T20Is this year, scoring 567 runs in 17 matches. He is currently placed fourth in the ICC's Player Rankings for batters in the format and is the only Indian in the top 10.

