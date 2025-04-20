"Taare dikh gaye the" - LSG star reacts hilariously after bowling his side to victory against RR in IPL 2025 match

India and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan hilariously stated in the post-match press conference that he saw stars when he stopped the ball in the final over. Avesh was tasked with defending nine runs off the last over, which he did excellently to help LSG beat the Rajasthan Royals by two runs.

Ad

Before the last over, Avesh had dismissed RR skipper Riyan Parag (39 off 20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (74 off 52), the opposition's most threatening batters. Rishabh Pant turned to him to bowl the last over. The pacer dismissed Shimron Hetmyer (12 off 7) and stopped the ball with his hands off the last delivery as LSG won the game by two runs.

For his efforts with the ball, Avesh was named the Player of the Match. Speaking to Murali Karthik during the post-match presentation, he said (via IPLT20.com):

Ad

Trending

"The hand’s okay now. For a moment, I thought it was broken—I got hit right on my bone for a moment, ekdam se taare dikh gaye the [I saw stars at once]. Didn’t even get the time to celebrate properly! I don’t want to be the next Mitchell Starc—I want to be the best version of Avesh Khan. "

Ad

"My focus is on bowling with clarity and executing my plans with precision. I don’t pay too much attention to the scoreboard while bowling. My goal is to back my execution. The idea, especially in the final over, was to restrict boundaries in the first three balls to build pressure on the batters."

Ad

"Tonight, I just wanted to win the game for us" - Avesh Khan on his thoughts during the match

During the conversation with Murali Karthik in the post-match presentation, Avesh said that he thought that David Miller had almost got the catch of Shubham Dubey in the last over. He said:

"When the ball went up, I saw David Miller and thought, ‘He’s got it.’ Saving six runs is critical, especially on grounds like this, where even mistimed shots can fly to the boundary. We were mostly discussing field placements—especially who should go out to the deep."

Ad

"I’m learning to understand my own bowling patterns, which helps in making those decisions. I always put the team first. Tonight, I just wanted to win the game for us. We’ve got six more matches to go, and I’ll give my all to help us win those too, with more performances like this one," he added.

This was LSG's fifth win of the season; they now have 10 points to their name and currently sit fourth in the points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More