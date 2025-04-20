  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "Taare dikh gaye the" - LSG star reacts hilariously after bowling his side to victory against RR in IPL 2025 match

"Taare dikh gaye the" - LSG star reacts hilariously after bowling his side to victory against RR in IPL 2025 match

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Apr 20, 2025 00:40 IST
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v
Lucknow Super Giants huddle around and celebrate a hard fought close win - Source: Getty

India and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan hilariously stated in the post-match press conference that he saw stars when he stopped the ball in the final over. Avesh was tasked with defending nine runs off the last over, which he did excellently to help LSG beat the Rajasthan Royals by two runs.

Ad

Before the last over, Avesh had dismissed RR skipper Riyan Parag (39 off 20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (74 off 52), the opposition's most threatening batters. Rishabh Pant turned to him to bowl the last over. The pacer dismissed Shimron Hetmyer (12 off 7) and stopped the ball with his hands off the last delivery as LSG won the game by two runs.

For his efforts with the ball, Avesh was named the Player of the Match. Speaking to Murali Karthik during the post-match presentation, he said (via IPLT20.com):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The hand’s okay now. For a moment, I thought it was broken—I got hit right on my bone for a moment, ekdam se taare dikh gaye the [I saw stars at once]. Didn’t even get the time to celebrate properly! I don’t want to be the next Mitchell Starc—I want to be the best version of Avesh Khan. "
Ad
"My focus is on bowling with clarity and executing my plans with precision. I don’t pay too much attention to the scoreboard while bowling. My goal is to back my execution. The idea, especially in the final over, was to restrict boundaries in the first three balls to build pressure on the batters."
Ad

"Tonight, I just wanted to win the game for us" - Avesh Khan on his thoughts during the match

During the conversation with Murali Karthik in the post-match presentation, Avesh said that he thought that David Miller had almost got the catch of Shubham Dubey in the last over. He said:

"When the ball went up, I saw David Miller and thought, ‘He’s got it.’ Saving six runs is critical, especially on grounds like this, where even mistimed shots can fly to the boundary. We were mostly discussing field placements—especially who should go out to the deep."
Ad
"I’m learning to understand my own bowling patterns, which helps in making those decisions. I always put the team first. Tonight, I just wanted to win the game for us. We’ve got six more matches to go, and I’ll give my all to help us win those too, with more performances like this one," he added.

This was LSG's fifth win of the season; they now have 10 points to their name and currently sit fourth in the points table.

About the author
Lavil Saldanha

Lavil Saldanha

Twitter icon

Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.

An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.

Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.

In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications